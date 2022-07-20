Pitt’s forthcoming film ‘Bullet Train’ is scheduled for theatrical release in the UK on 3 August (Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Brad Pitt recently attended the Berlin premiere of his forthcoming film Bullet Train and opted to wear a skirt instead of trousers for the event.

The award-winning actor, 58, picked a brown cardigan with a matching knee-length skirt for the premiere of the film, which also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

He completed the outfit with a mauve button-up shirt and combat boots, giving fans a rare glimpse of his shin tattoos. These appear to be a rhinoceros face and a human skull.

His other tattoos reportedly include the phrase “absurdities de l’existence” (or “absurdities of existence” in French), his children’s initials, and a quote by Rumi that reads: “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong, I will meet you there.”

According to the New York Post, Pitt also has tattoos dedicated to ex Angelina Jolie, whom he shares his six children with, One of these tattoos is reportedly Jolie’s birthdate in Cambodia’s Khmer language, tattooed on Pitt’s lower stomach.

In an interview with Esquire last year, Pitt said that getting “older” and “crankier” has changed the way he feels about the clothes that he wears.

“You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that,” he said, adding: “If I have a style, it’s no style,” before revealing that he favours high-quality stitching and pays close attention to the way clothes make him feel.

Brad Pitt attends Berlin premiere of Bullet Train in monochrome skirt look (Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

“I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have,” he added.

Bullet Train is the story of five assassins (including Pitt’s character) who find themselves on a fast moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka – only to realise their missions are not unconnected to each other.

Pitt’s Berlin Bullet Train premiere look comes after Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac was previously pictured wearing a pleated skirt at the Marvel show’s premiere events in Berlin and London this May.

Bullet Train is scheduled for theatrical release in the UK on 3 August.