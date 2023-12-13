Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley open toy store for needy families this holiday season

Terry Wyatt/Getty

When it comes to the holidays, Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are anything but grinchy. After the successful founding of The Store in Nashville in 2019, a free grocery store for those in need, the Paisleys have taken it one step further this holiday season and founded The Toy Store.

For two days, over 400 families in Nashville were able to shop at The Toy Store event for free, getting toys, musical instruments, video games, makeup, and clothes to have for gifts under their Christmas tree.

Paisley’s inspiration for The Store originated from a visit his family made to the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara, Calif. According to The Store’s website, Paisley says, “We took our boys to Unity Shoppe to teach them about serving others and giving back to people in need. And we came away surprised by what the organization had taught us. Most people don’t want handouts. They want dignity and respect. Most people want to become self-sufficient.”

Their initiatives differ from your typical food pantry setting, as they are set up like a store would be, allowing those who are referred to them and in need of assistance to shop the shelves and pick the items they need, all at no cost to them — while maintaining their dignity. In partnership with Paisley’s alma mater, Belmont University, and other Nashville businesses, donors, and volunteers, The Store serves over 350 families struggling with food insecurity each month.

“We’re still not serving everybody that we want to serve,” Williams-Paisley told Live 5 WCSC in Charleston, S.C. “Food insecurity is on the rise. The USDA just released its report saying 17 million households in this country are facing food insecurity and that’s on the rise from 2021. There’s so much we want to do. And really like the toy store has shown us that we can keep going and we can keep expanding and growing.”

Paisley points to his motivation, the 1 in 5 kids struggling with food insecurity, in the interview. It’s a startling stat, especially around the holidays. To take one from Paisleys’ book, check out your local free food initiatives to get involved in similar ways.