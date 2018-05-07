Brad Marchand goes Twitter hunting day after Bruins Round 2 exit

Marchand takes his talents to Twitter after the Bruins are eliminated from the playoffs. (Getty)

If you thought Brad Marchand’s antics would end along with Boston Bruins’ season, you were sorely mistaken.

The All-Star forward, who’s mouth was a crucial part of his craft in more ways than one during Boston’s playoff run, took to Twitter the day following Tampa Bay’s 4-1 series win and went full savage-mode on a few posts meant to poke fun at the recently-exposed serial licker.

Locked and loaded and in the mood to tango, Marchand started with a glorious reply to a tweet from the Montreal Canadiens’ team account after it tried to shell out a couple of not-so-subtle jabs at both Marchand’s tongue-usage and his teams elimination from Round 2.

Funny…throwing shade when you were out of the playoff race since October — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) May 7, 2018





The feud was put to rest with one keyboard-punch from Marchand, but the knockout was felt right away from the team’s social media coordinator, who conceded instantly after getting shredded by the masses and threw in the towel.

Catching up on some Twitter mentions after getting back from lunch. Anyone know if "social media coordinator reads mean tweets" has already been done? — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 7, 2018





After stealing the soul of the Habs’ Twitter account with one murderous reply, Marchand switched his focus to jousting with journalists who, maybe jokingly (it’s quite hard to tell), chimed in with their input regarding the winger’s infamous nose.

A pair of hockey writers tried using only emojis to make fun of No. 63’s schnoz, and Marchand really wasn’t having it.

Story Continues



— Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) May 7, 2018





If you ever get a flat tire you can just use the one around your neck — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) May 7, 2018





What a tear! This dude is still undefeated in the trash-talk department and it’s hard to see that run coming to an end anytime soon.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports:



