Brad Keselowski takes 11th at Phoenix Raceway after leading 82 laps

Brad Keselowski finished 11th in the FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway Sunday after leading 82 laps in the race.

Keselowski’s result added 36 points to his season total.

Keselowski qualified in 14th position at 136.939 mph and led 82 laps in the race, holding the lead a total of four times. The 13th-year driver has piled up 30 career victories, with 116 top-five finishes and 188 results inside the top 10.

Over the course of his career at Phoenix Raceway, Keselowski has put together six top-five finishes and 10 top 10s.

The Rochester Hills, Michigan native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting one spot higher than his career mark of 14.6 and completing the race four places ahead of his 14.9 career average finish.

Keselowski took on a field of 38 drivers on the way to his 11th-place finish. The race endured 12 cautions and 73 caution laps. There were 20 lead changes.

Joey Logano earned the checkered flag in the race, and Kevin Harvick finished second. Kyle Busch placed third, Kyle Larson brought home fourth, and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top five.

After Harvick won the first stage, Brad Keselowski drove the No. 2 car to victory in Stage 2.

