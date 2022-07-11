Brad Keller, Vinnie Pasquantino lead way as Royals beat Tigers in doubleheader opener

Kansas City Royals right-hander Brad Keller squelched the Detroit Tigers offense for the vast majority of seven innings to earn his third consecutive win and start his club off on a high note in the first game of a doubleheader.

Keller held the Tigers to one run and three hits, and he struck out a season-high eight in his 100th career start in the majors as the Royals defeated their AL Central Division rival 3-1 on Monday afternoon in front of an announced 11,084 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals have won three of their last four games heading into the second game of the doubleheader.

Royals rookie first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino went 2 for 4 with a home run and two runs scored, and he drove in two of the team’s three runs.

Rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. went 2 for 4 with a run scored and two stolen bases for the Royals (33-52). Witt’s second stolen base of the day moved him past Whit Merrifield for the team lead. Witt now has 15 steals this season.

Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi went 0 for 4 to snap his consecutive games on base streak at 19 consecutive games.

