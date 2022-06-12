Brad Keller’s early troubles prevent Kansas City Royals from winning Orioles series

  • 1/5

    Brad Keller’s early troubles prevent Kansas City Royals from winning Orioles series

    Colin E. Braley/AP
  • 2/5

    Brad Keller’s early troubles prevent Kansas City Royals from winning Orioles series

    Colin E. Braley/AP
  • 3/5

    Brad Keller’s early troubles prevent Kansas City Royals from winning Orioles series

    Colin E. Braley/AP
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/5

    Brad Keller’s early troubles prevent Kansas City Royals from winning Orioles series

    Colin E. Braley/AP
  • 5/5

    Brad Keller’s early troubles prevent Kansas City Royals from winning Orioles series

    Colin E. Braley/AP
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lynn Worthy
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Royals
    Kansas City Royals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Baltimore Orioles
    Baltimore Orioles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The series looked like it was there for the taking. The Kansas City Royals won the first two games against Baltimore, combining for 15 runs along the way. Even in Saturday’s loss, they collected 10 hits and had a chance to add to their score late.

On Sunday, starter Brad Keller took the mound looking to snap out of a recent six-start stretch that included five losses and one no decision. He’d recorded a quality start in his previous outing and fared very well in two previous career starts against the Orioles (1.29 ERA).

Unfortunately for the Royals, Keller got roughed up early and didn’t make it through two full innings. His short outing saddled the bullpen with a heavy burden and put the offense in the unenviable position of having to play catch-up.

Keller gave up five runs in 1 2/3 innings as the Royals lost 10-7 to the Orioles in front of an announced 15,037 in the finale of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals (20-39) have not won a series since May 13-15 in Colorado after allowing the Orioles to salvage a split of the four games. With the loss, the Royals also missed a chance to finish the homestand at .500, going 4-6 instead.

Royals outfielder/first baseman Hunter Dozier (4 for 5, two RBIs, two runs scored), center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2 for 4, two RBIs, run scored) and rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (3 for 5, RBI, two runs scored) each hit home runs in the loss.

All of the Royals’ scoring came in the sixth inning or later. By that time, they faced a seven-run deficit. They got the tying run to the plate in the eighth inning, and in the ninth inning with two outs, but they didn’t get closer.

This story will be updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian police probe possible bomb threat to parliament - source

    Canadian police are investigating a possible risk to national security that forced parliament to lock down for several hours on Saturday after border agents warned of a bomb threat, a government source said on Sunday. Ottawa police on Saturday said they had located "two vehicles of interest and two persons of interest", without elaborating, and said there was no threat to public safety. However, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's (RCMP) special Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, which investigates threats to national security, has opened a probe, the source said.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Veteran running back Harris keen on new beginning with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Different city, different team, same approach for Andrew Harris. The all-time leading Canadian rusher in CFL history is set to begin his 12th season, but first with the Toronto Argonauts. Harris, 35, signed with the Double Blue as a free agent in February after being unable to agree on an extension with his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team he helped win consecutive Grey Cup titles in 2019 and '21. Harris was openly disappointed about his split from Winnipeg, saying he felt unwa

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • After busy off-season, new-look Redblacks ready to move on from dismal 3-11 campaign

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks believe significant moves made by first-year general manager Shawn Burke, and the integration of new players into the team atmosphere, will help the team improve on its ugly 3-11 record from last year. Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice said team-building was a key factor throughout training camp with a number of new faces joining the team. "We did a lot of team-building stuff over the course of training camp to make sure these guys .. jelled with the new crew," LaP

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Cancelling friendly a 'tough decision' for Canadian soccer team: captain

    VANCOUVER — Refusing to play a friendly game against Panama on Sunday was a decision the Canadian men's soccer team didn't take lightly, says Atiba Hutchinson. Locked in a prolonged contract dispute with Canada Soccer, the sport's national governing body, the players felt withholding their services was a must, the Canadian captain said Wednesday. “It was a tough decision for us on the team,” Hutchinson said. “It took a lot for us, but in our eyes, we felt like we needed to make a stance. And we

  • Hedman: Lightning need to play best game of series to win in New York

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have to win at least one game at Madison Square Garden to overcome the Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final. Heading into Game 5 in New York, Victor Hedman believes his team have to play their best game of the series to stand a chance.&nbsp;

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Metcalf absent, Diggs and Adams back for Seahawks minicamp

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The first day of Seattle Seahawks minicamp on Tuesday was notable for who was on the field participating and who was unexpectedly absent. The unexpected absence was wide receiver DK Metcalf seemingly deciding to take the next step in his effort to land a new contract before the start of this season by opting not to attend this week’s mandatory minicamp. Seattle coach Pete Carroll did not speak with reporters on Tuesday, but has said several times this offseason the sides app

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • Hamilton man wins Buffalo Marathon while pushing his 2-year-old son, asleep in his stroller

    When Lucas McAneney's wife bought him a stroller for his infant son Sutton, he was hoping it would help his little one fall asleep. Two years later, McAneney was crossing the finish line of the Buffalo Marathon before anyone else — while pushing a sleepy Sutton in that very same stroller. "It's the year a two-year-old won the marathon, sleeping," joked the 35-year-old who lives in Hamilton's Waterdown area. McAneney said he's been running competitively for most of his life but took a break when

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Lightning score two late goals to stun Rangers in Game 5

    The Lightning are on the brink of yet another trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Head coaches Jones, LaPolice open CFL season with high expectations

    Montreal's Khari Jones and Ottawa's Paul LaPolice face similar pressures heading into the CFL regular season. The head coaches are both in the final year of their respective CFL contracts. In the results-based business that is pro football, each needs an improved showing by their club to secure extensions. Adding to the urgency, both Jones and LaPolice weren't hired by their general managers. Montreal GM Danny Maciocia and Ottawa counterpart Shawn Burke both inherited their head coaches and thus