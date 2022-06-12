Brad Keller’s early troubles prevent Kansas City Royals from winning Orioles series

The series looked like it was there for the taking. The Kansas City Royals won the first two games against Baltimore, combining for 15 runs along the way. Even in Saturday’s loss, they collected 10 hits and had a chance to add to their score late.

On Sunday, starter Brad Keller took the mound looking to snap out of a recent six-start stretch that included five losses and one no decision. He’d recorded a quality start in his previous outing and fared very well in two previous career starts against the Orioles (1.29 ERA).

Unfortunately for the Royals, Keller got roughed up early and didn’t make it through two full innings. His short outing saddled the bullpen with a heavy burden and put the offense in the unenviable position of having to play catch-up.

Keller gave up five runs in 1 2/3 innings as the Royals lost 10-7 to the Orioles in front of an announced 15,037 in the finale of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals (20-39) have not won a series since May 13-15 in Colorado after allowing the Orioles to salvage a split of the four games. With the loss, the Royals also missed a chance to finish the homestand at .500, going 4-6 instead.

Royals outfielder/first baseman Hunter Dozier (4 for 5, two RBIs, two runs scored), center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2 for 4, two RBIs, run scored) and rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (3 for 5, RBI, two runs scored) each hit home runs in the loss.

All of the Royals’ scoring came in the sixth inning or later. By that time, they faced a seven-run deficit. They got the tying run to the plate in the eighth inning, and in the ninth inning with two outs, but they didn’t get closer.

