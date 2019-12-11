Brad Gushue opens National with 6-2 win over Scott McDonald

CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, N.L. — Brad Gushue opened up the National curling tournament on Tuesday with a 6-2 win over Scott McDonald in the opening preliminary-round draw.

McDonald, from Kingston, Ont., held a 2-1 lead through five ends, but Gushue responded with a deuce in the sixth for his first lead and held on the rest of the way.

The skip from St. John's, N..L, added a single in the seventh and two more in the eighth to secure the victory on Day 1 of the third stop on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.

Also, Calgary's Kevin Koe defeated Regina's Matt Dunstone 6-4 when he scored two in an extra end.

On the women's side, Team Scheidegger beat Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson 8-6 after scoring a deuce in an extra end.

Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones was edged 6-5 by Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni doubled up Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-3.

Round-robin play continues on Wednesday. The quarterfinals and semifinals are Saturday followed by the championship draws on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.

The Canadian Press