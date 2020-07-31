Brad Garrett criticizes Ellen DeGeneres' apology, claims others 'were treated horribly' by her

"Everybody Loves Raymond" star Brad Garrett said it was "common knowledge" that people were mistreated on the set of Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show following her apology on Thursday. But the actor faulted her as much as the producers who were the targets of the allegations.

The host of the popular, long-running "Ellen DeGeneres Show," which has aired in syndication since 2003, apologized in a letter to staffers following an internal review of worker complaints conducted by parent company WarnerMedia. . DeGeneres and the studio are "committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion," the statement provided by Warner Bros. to USA TODAY read.

Despite DeGeneres' insistence of "ensuring this does not happen again," Garrett, who has appeared on her show numerous times, called on the TV personality to bear more responsibility for her producers' actions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge. DeGeneres Sends Emotional Apology to Staff - Variety https://t.co/D0uxOgyyre — Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) July 31, 2020

'I am sorry': Ellen DeGeneres apologizes to talk show staff after complaints of mistreatment

"Sorry but it comes from the top," he tweeted on Thursday, tagging her. "Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge."

Garrett isn't the only one to disapprove of her apology. While other celebrities have not yet responded to mistreatment accusations about DeGeneres or her staff, users on Twitter had a lot to say.

Story continues

"If you think Ellen is nice, or a decent human being, read her apology," one user wrote. "It never accepts responsibility."

If you still think Ellen is nice, or a decent human being, read her apology. REALLY read It. It never accepts responsibility and multiple times, condemns her staff, yet again. Just bcuz she’s done some good deeds doesn’t negate the fact that she’s also treated people like shit — Nick (@rickynoo) July 31, 2020

Hey Ellen DeGeneres: your “apology” was not an apology. You said you took responsibility because your name is on the show, but then you walked that right back in the same statement and threw your producers under the bus. Everyone knows this shit trickles down from the top: YOU! — Rachel Gardner (@ratchgardner) July 31, 2020

Exactly. No accountability in her apology. She created that toxic environment. People speaking out were specific about her own vile behavior towards them. Not just her staff or the people around her. Hurt people hurt people. #EllenDeGeneres — P⭐️ (@srvtnppj) July 31, 2020

The Hollywood Reporter said one of three executive producers, Ed Glavin, was the source of many complaints and would be exiting soon. Warner Bros. declined comment.

In her apology, DeGeneres appeared to dispute some statements from those working on the show, while alluding to her own experiences as a trailblazing entertainer in empathizing with those who feel they were treated unfairly.

"I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop," she wrote. "As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me."

Contributing: Bill Keveney

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ellen DeGeneres: Brad Garrett calls mistreatment 'common knowledge'