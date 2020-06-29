Brad Barritt to leave Saracens at the end of the season after 12 years

Brad Barritt, the Saracens captain, raises the Champions Cup after their victory against Leinster in 2019 - GETTY IMAGES

Brad Barritt has announced that he will leave Saracens at the end of the season, after 12 years with the club.

Barritt has been a central figure in Saracens' run of success over the last decade, and took over as captain in 2015-16.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The South Africa-born centre has been part of Saracens' five Gallagher Premiership titles and three Champions Cup triumphs, after joining from the Sharks in 2008, making 257 apperances.

The 33 year-old also won 26 caps for England, scoring two tries, and was part of England's squad for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

"Saracens has been my home & family for 12 years. All good things, have to come to an end," Barritt wrote on Twitter.

"As I’ve decided that the 19/20 season, will be my last as a Saracen. However, I’m delighted to have extended my stay to defend our Champions Cup title & finish the Premiership Rugby season."

🗣 @Saracens has been my home & family for 12 years.

All good things, have to come to an end. As I’ve decided that the 19/20 season, will be my last as a Saracen. However, I’m delighted to have extended my stay to defend our @ChampionsCup title & finish the @premrugby season. pic.twitter.com/6psyHfdz7n

— Brad Barritt (@bradbarritt) June 29, 2020

Saracens have already been relegated from the Gallagher Premiership but have a Champions Cup quarter-final still to play away against Leinster, a rematch of last season's Champions Cup final.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “Brad’s agreement to stay with the club until the conclusion of the 19/20 season is outstanding news.

Story continues

“He has been a central figure in the development of our club for more than a decade and a truly great captain for the last five years.

“We are delighted that Brad will have the opportunity to end his time with us in the manner he so richly deserves.”

Centres Alex Lozowski and Nick Tompkins are also leaving the club on season-long loans next season to join Montpellier and Dragons respectively. Saracens announced the signing of centre Harry Sloan last week from Ealing Trailfinders.