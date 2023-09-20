Bracknell 5G: 'Eyesore' mast planned near housing estate, residents say

An "eyesore" 5G mast could be built behind a housing estate.

Under plans submitted to Bracknell Forest Council, Cignal Infrastructure wants to build a 15m-high (49ft) pole behind houses at the Great Hollands estate in Bracknell, Berkshire.

Dozens of residents have written to the council to object, calling on it to refuse planning permission.

Many of them said the mast would damage the views from their houses and lower their value.

Resident Robert Gale described it as "very unsightly", adding: "There must be a better place to put it."

Sarah-Jane Bird, another resident, said: "This is going to be an eyesore, and devalues our house."

While Paul Wright added "no attempt" had been made to reduce the mast's visual impact.

He continued: "This proposed development has no place in a residential area as it is visually detrimental, poses a danger to pedestrians and vehicles, is out of scale with the surrounding area and it is not known what effect the mast and the other ancillary equipment will have on the surrounding area or the local wildlife population."

In a statement to the council on behalf of Cignal, surveyors Dot Surveying argued the pole, which would be placed on Ringmead, would not "overly detract" from the character of the area.

It added: "There is an acute need for a new base station to provide effective service coverage and in this case, the height of the proposed street pole is the minimum required to bring the benefits of 5G to this area."

Dot Surveying also said several other sites in Bracknell had been considered but were unsuitable due to reasons including a lack of suitable pavements and grass verges, and fears that it could block drivers' views.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.