Bracket Watch: Updated NCAA Tournament Projections on the Eve of Selection Sunday

With mere hours until Selection Sunday, and the 2019 NCAA tournament’s field of 68 is coming into sharp focus. We’ll be updating the Bracket Watch every day, and with every automatic bid that is clinched, right up until the Selection Committee releases the real thing. Stick with us here on SI.com all week to get our latest take on the bracket. And for an in-depth look at the teams at the back end of the field, and those just barely on the outside, be sure to check out our Bubble Watch.

Last Four Byes

Florida

VCU

TCU

Ohio State

Last Four In

NC State

St. John’s

Belmont

Temple

First Four Out

Arizona State

Indiana

Clemson

UNC-Greensboro

Next Four Out

Alabama

Xavier

Furman

Memphis

Automatic bid recipients in bold below.

East Region

(1) Duke vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson/North Carolina Central

(8) Iowa vs. (9) Ole Miss

(5) Villanova vs. (12) Murray State

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Yale

(6) Wofford vs. (11) Ohio State

(3) LSU vs. (14) Old Dominion

(7) Louisville vs. (10) Oklahoma

(2) Michigan vs. (15) Abilene Christian

South Region

(1) Virginia vs. (16) North Dakota State/Prairie View A&M

(8) UCF vs. (9) Baylor

(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) Liberty

(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) Northeastern

(6) Iowa State vs. (11) Saint Mary’s

(3) Houston vs. (14) Georgia Southern

(7) Nevada vs. (10) VCU

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Colgate

Midwest Region

(1) Tennessee vs. (16) Iona

(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) Minnesota

(5) Virginia Tech vs. (12) Temple/Belmont

(4) Kansas State vs. (13) UC-Irvine

(6) Auburn vs. (11) TCU

(3) Purdue vs. (14) Saint Louis

(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) Florida

(2) North Carolina vs. (15) Montana

West Region

(1) Michigan State vs. (16) Gardner-Webb

(8) Washington vs. (9) Syracuse

(5) Marquette vs. (12) New Mexico State

(4) Florida State vs. (13) Vermont

(6) Buffalo vs. (11) NC State/St. John’s

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Northern Kentucky

(7) Maryland vs. (10) Utah State

(2) Gonzaga vs. (15) Bradley

Full SI.com NCAA Tournament Bracket Watch (as of March 16, 6 p.m. ET)