Bracket Watch: Duke Takes UNC's No. 1 Seed as Top Teams Make Their Case Before Selection Sunday
There are just two days remaining until Selection Sunday, and the field of 68 is coming into sharp focus. We’ll be updating the Bracket Watch every day, and with every automatic bid that is clinched, right up until the Selection Committee releases the real thing. Stick with us here on SI.com all week to get our latest take on the bracket. And for an in-depth look at the teams at the back end of the field, and those just barely on the outside, be sure to check out our Bubble Watch.
Last Four Byes
Florida
Utah State
TCU
Ohio State
Last Four In
NC State
Arizona State
St. John’s
Belmont
First Four Out
Temple
Indiana
Clemson
UNC-Greensboro
Next Four Out
Alabama
Xavier
Furman
Memphis
Automatic bid recipients in bold below.
East Region
(1) Virginia vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson/Norfolk State
(8) UCF vs. (9) Baylor
(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) Murray State
(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) Yale
(6) Wofford vs. (11) NC State/St. John’s
(3) Houston vs. (14) Old Dominion
(7) Maryland vs. (10) Oklahoma
(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Abilene Christian
South Region
(1) Duke vs. (16) North Dakota State/Prairie View A&M
(8) Iowa vs. (9) Ole Miss
(5) Villanova vs. (12) Davidson
(4) Kansas vs. (13) Northeastern
(6) Iowa State vs. (11) Saint Mary’s
(3) LSU vs. (14) Georgia Southern
(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) VCU
(2) Michigan vs. (15) Colgate
Midwest Region
(1) Kentucky vs. (16) Iona
(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) Minnesota
(5) Virginia Tech vs. (12) Arizona State/Belmont
(4) Kansas State vs. (13) Liberty
(6) Auburn vs. (11) TCU
(3) Purdue vs. (14) UC-Irvine
(7) Nevada vs. (10) Florida
(2) North Carolina vs. (15) Montana
West Region
(1) Michigan State vs. (16) Gardner-Webb
(8) Washington vs. (9) Syracuse
(5) Marquette vs. (12) New Mexico State
(4) Florida State vs. (13) Vermont
(6) Buffalo vs. (11) Ohio State
(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Northern Kentucky
(7) Louisville vs. (10) Utah State
(2) Gonzaga vs. (15) Bradley