Bracing for ‘negative feedback,’ this country bar — an ‘Idaho staple’ — will rebrand

Country nightclub Cowgirls has celebrated boot-scootin’ and hell-raisin’ in Kuna for, what, nearly two decades?

Line and swing dancing. Mechanical bull riding. Female staffers who stop making drinks long enough to climb onto the bar and shake their stuff.

How have you never been there?

OK, me neither. And it’s too late. Cowgirls just bought the farm — at least in spirit. The end of an era is coming this weekend, apparently.

Definitely mysteriously.

Nocturno Latin Club & Lounge recently materialized on social media advertising a Black Friday grand opening at 353 N. Avenue East — the same address as Cowgirls. The evening will feature entertainment from local DJ Fresh. “Dress to impress,” Nocturno instructs.

Would a big ol’ shiny belt buckle count?

Sensing that not every proud redneck in the Boise valley will be stoked, Cowgirls addressed the situation on social media two days later. Without divulging much, the longtime party saloon cracked open its psychobabble dictionary and managed to confirm that, yes, change is in the air.

“We are delighted to announce that Cowgirls remains open, ushering in an era of exciting transformation through a carefully considered rebrand,” the bar wrote.

What does that mean, specifically? Cowgirls did not say.

“We recognize that Cowgirls holds a special place as an Idaho staple ...” the post added. “Rest assured, we are steadfast in our dedication to the community and assure you that we are here for the long term.

“Acknowledging that change may evoke varied sentiments, we anticipate potential negative feedback. However, it is imperative for the prosperity of our business that we embark on this transformative journey.”

There’s more. But uhhhh. After four shots of Cuervo, are we really supposed to comprehend any of this?

My fill-in-the-blanks translation: Prepare for reggaeton music!

Might there still be occasional, nostalgic “Cowgirls nights” at the new Nocturno? Is the mechanical bull riding off into the sunset?

Who knows at this point. In a reply to an Instagram commenter curious about the rebrand, Cowgirls promised, “We are excited to share!!!! Stay tuned.”

Either way, there seems to be a market for a Latin nightclub. Cowgirls hosted a “Latin Night Neon Edition” on Nov. 10.

Regardless, the bar should feel welcoming. Cowgirls remodeled this summer before hosting a grand reopening in early fall, according to its social media.

Enrique’s Mexican restaurant in Kuna is already championing Nocturno.

“We are ecstatic to have a Latin club and lounge here in Kuna!” Enrique’s posted on Instagram. “... Help us welcome and support this great new club in town!”

It’s all clear as mud, right? Just don’t forget to scrape off your boots at the door at the rebranded place.