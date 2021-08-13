Brach’s Turkey Dinner-Flavored Candy Corn Is Back With New Apple Pie and Coffee Pieces

Photo credit: Ferrara

What's the reason most of us look forward to Thanksgiving? Besides spending time with family and appreciating the wonderful things in life, it’s obviously all about the food. Chances are that you enjoy a traditional turkey dinner for the holiday, and we still urge you to do that, but we also want you to partake in turkey dinner … candy corn style.

Last year, Ferrara shocked our taste buds with Brach’s Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. There were six flavors designed to taste like the classic items you’d find on your plate, like stuffing and cranberry sauce. Not only has the brand brought back the candy, but it’s been revamped to include dessert. Run, don’t walk, to the store to get Brach’s Turkey Dinner + Apple Pie & Coffee Candy Corn!

This new batch of candy corn is a little different than last year’s, which had Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Ginger Glazed Carrot, Sweet Potato Pie, and Stuffing pieces. The 2021 version includes Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, Apple Pie, and Coffee flavors — sorry, Ginger Glazed Carrot and Sweet Potato Pie! You’ll be satisfied with the main “meal” and finish it off with dessert, as every good Thanksgiving does.

Brach’s Turkey Dinner + Apple Pie & Coffee Candy Corn is rolling out now, so check your local Walgreens to pick up a 12-ounce bag, a PR rep confirmed to Best Products.. If anything, it’ll be a fun conversation starter and taste-testing session when your family is gathered around the table this holiday season.

You Might Also Like