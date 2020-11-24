Brace Yourselves, Stans, Here Are the 2021 Grammy Nominees

Mekishana Pierre
·7 min read
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Brittany Howard performs on stage at the O2 Kentish Town Forum on March 10, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)
It's been a wild rollercoaster of a year but the one thing that we've be able to count on is an abundance of great music releases And now, the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations have arrived and we're celebrating artists like Fiona Apple, Brittany Howard, Grace Potter, and more! The nominees were announced on Nov. 24, by four-time Grammy-winner Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle, Mickey Guyton, Imogen Heap, Dua Lipa, Gayle King, and The Talk host Sharon Osbourne. Read on to see the full list nominees as we update live, before the Grammys air on Jan. 31.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

SONG OF THE YEAR

BEST NEW ARTIST

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

BEST RAP ALBUM

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

BEST R&B ALBUM

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

BEST RAP SONG

BEST DANCE RECORDING

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Axiom by Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard by Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs by Black Violin
Americana by Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live at the Royal Albert Hall by Snarky Puppy

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Shameika" by Fiona Apple
"Not" by Big Thief
"Kyoto" by Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps" by Haim
"Stay High" by Brittany Howard
"Daylight" by Grace Potter

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

"Bum-Rush" by Body Count
"Underneath" by Code Orange
"The In-Between" by In This Moment
"Bloodmoney" by Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) Live" by Power Trip

BEST ROCK SONG

"Kyoto" by Phoebe Bridgers
"Lost in Yesterday" by Tame Impala
"Not" by Big Thief
"Shameika" by Fiona Apple
"Stay High" by Brittany Howard

BEST ROCK ALBUM

A Hero's Death by Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka by Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight by Grace Potter
Sound & Fury by Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal by The Strokes

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple
Hyperspace by Beck
Punisher by Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime by Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush by Tame Impala

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Stick That In Your Country Song" by Eric Church
"Who You Thought I Was" by Brandy Clark
"When My Amy Prays" by Vince Gill
"Black Like Me" by Mickey Guyton
"Bluebird" by Miranda Lambert

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"All Night" by Brothers Osborne
"10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
"Ocean" by Lady A
"Sugar Coat" by Little Big Town
"Some People Do" by Old Dominion

BEST COUNTRY SONG

"Bluebird" by Miranda Lambert
"The Bones" by Maren Morris
"Crowded Table" by The Highwomen
"More Hearts Than Mine" by Ingrid Andress
"Some People Do" by Old Dominion

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Lady Like by Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record by Brandy Clark
Wildcard by Miranda Lambert
Nightfall by Little Big Town
Never Will by Ashley McBryde

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

Songs From the Bardo by Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery by Priya Darshini
Form//Less by Superposition
More Guitar Stories by Jim "Kimo" West
Meditations by Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

"Guinevere" by Christian Scott, Atunde Adjuah, Soloist Track From: Axiom
"Pachamama" by Regina Carter, Soloist Track From: Ona (Thana Alexa)
"Celia" by Gerald Clayton, Soloist
"All Blues" by Chick Corea, Soloist Track From: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade)
"Moe Honk" by Joshua Redman, soloist Track from: RoundAgain (Redman Mehldau McBride Blade)

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

Ona by Thana Alexa
Secrets Are the Best Stories by Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors by Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper by Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's the Hurry by Kenny Washington

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment by Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game by Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard by Gerald Clayton
Trilogy 2 by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Roundagain by Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

BEST JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

Dialogues on Race by Gregg August
Monk'estra Plays John Beasley by John Beasley
The Intangible Between by Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like a Lot by John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Data Lords by Maria Schneider Orchestra

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

Tradiciones by Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
Four Questions by Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams by Chico Pinheiro
Viento Y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo by Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
Trane's Delight by Poncho Sanchez

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

"Wonderful Is Your Name" by Melvin Crispell III
"Release (Live)" by Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy
"Come Together" by Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News
"Won't Let Go" by Travis Greene
"Movin' On" by Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

"The Blessing (Live)" by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship
"Sunday Morning" by Lecrae feat. Kirk Franklin
"Holy Water" by We The Kingdom
"Famous For (I Believe)" by Tauren Wells feat. Jenn Johnson
"There Was Jesus" by Zach Williams & Dolly Parton

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

2econd Wind: Ready by Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
My Tribute by Myron Butler
Choirmaster by Ricky Dillard
Gospel According to PJ by PJ Morton
Kierra by Kierra Sheard

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

Run to the Father by Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends by Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water by We the Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven by Tauren Wells
Jesus Is King by Kanye West

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

Beautiful Day by Mark Bishop
20/20 by The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means by The Erwins
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) by Fisk Jubilee Singers
Something Beautiful by Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez by Camilo
Mesa Para Dos by Kany García
Pausa by Ricky Martin
3:33 by Debi Nova

BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN, OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Aura by Bajofondo
Monstruo by Cami
Sobrevolando by Cultura Profética
La Conquista Del Espacio by Fito Paez
Miss Colombia by Lido Pimienta

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM

Hecho En México by Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata by Lupita Infante
Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 by Natalia Lafourcade
Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez by Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
Ayayay! by Christian Nodal

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Mi Tumbao by José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"
Infinito by Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe) by Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
40 by Grupo Niche
Memorias De Navidad by Víctor Manuelle

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

"Colors" by Black Pumas
"Deep in Love" by Bonny Light Horseman
"Short and Sweet" by Brittany Howard
"I'll Be Gone" by Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
"I Remember Everything" by John Prine

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

"Cabin" by The Secret Sisters
"Ceiling to the Floor" by Sierra Hull
"Hometown" by Sarah Jarosz
"I Remember Everything" by John Prine
"Man Without a Soul" by Lucinda Williams

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Old Flowers by Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender by Hiss Golden Messenger
World on the Ground by Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado by Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels by Lucinda Williams

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

Man On Fire by Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1 by Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook by Steep Canyon Rangers
Home by Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 by Various Artists

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUEGRASS ALBUM

All My Dues Are Paid by Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel by Don Bryant
That's What I Heard by Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove by Jimmy "Duck" Holmes
Rawer Than Raw by Bobby Rush

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? by Fantastic Negrito
Live at the Paramount by Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice by G. Love
Blackbirds by Bettye LaVette
Up and Rolling by North Mississippi Allstars

BEST FOLK ALBUM

Bonny Light Horseman by Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance by Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter by Laura Marling
Saturn Return by The Secret Sisters
All the Good Times by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

My Relatives by "Nikso Kowaiks" Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours" by Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise by Nā Wai ʽehā
Atmosphere by New Orleans Nightcrawlers
A Tribute to Al Berard by Sweet Cecilia

