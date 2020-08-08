Brace yourself with the smartwatch that is designed to impress and powered to perform: OPPO Watch Series

imageedit_1_8600441855 More

OPPO, one of the leading smart device manufacturers, across the globe recently diversified its bouquet of IoT product offerings with its much-awaited smartwatch series - the OPPO Watch Series. Available in two variants the 41mm and the 46mm, these smartwatches will transform the landscape for smart devices and will attract the smartwatch lovers with its intriguing design and brilliant features.

Be it the ergonomic design to stellar smartphone features to superior quality TWS headphones, OPPO has never failed to deliver on its commitment and delivered some of the marvellous technological innovations that has left its consumers amazed. The OPPO Watch series reflects this sheer commitment. With several smartphones on the market, OPPO still delivers products that stands out in the market at an amazing price point. We have got 46mm variant for OPPO Watch with us, let's find out what key features this device has to offer and how has it led to a wave of excitement amongst consumers?

Let's talk about specs

For starters, the brand has paid attention to most smartwatch wearers' pain point - the battery life and its display. The smartwatch comes with >Watch VOOC flash charging technology, which lets you charge your smartwatch in a superfast and safe manner. Equipped with its own dual chip endurance system, the smartwatch switches between its Qualcomm SnapDragon Wear 3100 and Ambiq Apollo3 SoC facilitating the Power Saver Mode and Smart Mode that enables high performance and energy efficiency. It takes just 75 minutes to reach a full charge and 15 minutes to reach 46%. With just 15 minutes spent plugged in, you get an incredible 16 hours of wear time.

The smartwatch comes equipped with an industry's first >AMOLED >Dual->Curved Display which is usually observed in premium flagship smartphones. With its 1.91" display, the sleek curved surface covers 100% of DCI-P3 color gamut. The screen has a 402x476 resolution and 326 ppi pixel density, meeting retina screen standards with its rich details. Also, for brightness of the screen can reach 500 nits and can be optimized up to 1000 nits so that users don't have to squint their eyes access their smartphone even in bright daylight.

OPPO has outdone itself with this smartwatch on many levels. But besides creating a feature-rich device, it's shown its care for making customers smile with little details and fun too. Balloons on the watch face can be tapped to pop. Watch faces even allow easy edits with widgets that can be switched out with a simple press and hold so you can keep changing it up and finding new ways to explore and enjoy your device.

