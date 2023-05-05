Brace Yourself for Record-High Auto Payments: What You Need To Know Before You Hit the Dealership

©Shutterstock.com

Buying a new car is becoming increasingly expensive, and now may be out of reach for many Americans’ budgets. A recent report from the car-shopping site Edmunds found that the average annual percentage rate (APR) on new financed vehicles in the first quarter of 2023 has reached 7%, up from 4.4% in the first quarter of 2022. That’s the highest level Edmunds has on record since 2008.

With APRs on the rise, so are average monthly payments. The report found that the average monthly payment for new vehicles hit a record high of $730 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $656 in the same time period last year. In addition, more people are now paying upwards of $1,000 a month for their vehicles — 16.8% of consumers who financed a new vehicle in the first quarter of 2023 committed to a monthly payment of $1,000 or more, up from 10.3% in 2022 and 6.2% in 2021.

If you’re in the market for a new car, it’s important to be prepared for the high prices you will likely be facing. It’s also more important than ever to come to the dealership prepared so that you can lock in the lowest payments and interest rates possible — here’s how to do it.

How To Get the Best Price for a New Car

The best thing you can do to ensure you secure a fair price for your new vehicle is to come to the dealership armed with knowledge.

“It all starts with at-home research,” said Joseph Yoon, consumer insights analyst with Edmunds. “Inventory in the new-vehicle market is starting to rebound, but it’s not consistent from one manufacturer to the next, so having an understanding of what models are available — and how many — at the dealerships in your area will give you a feel for what vehicles might represent deals or fair prices versus sticker shock in today’s market.”

Yoon said you can up your chances of getting the best price possible by increasing your search to dealerships beyond your immediate area.

“Searching for inventory a few cities, or even states, over could lead to better options and offers,” he said.

Additionally, if you don’t need a new vehicle ASAP, Yoon suggests waiting for the market to further improve.

“The new vehicle inventory situation should only improve in the coming months, so there could be the return of widespread dealer incentives later in the year,” he said.

How To Secure the Lowest Interest Rates Possible

Even if you’re able to secure a fair price on your vehicle, you could be in for hefty monthly payments due to the high APRs available right now. The best way to get the lowest rate possible is to lock in preapproved financing before you get to the dealership.

“Sourcing a loan from an outside lending institution such as a bank or local credit union could lead to savings on interest over the life of a loan,” Yoon said.

If you really want to lower your rate, consider opting for a shorter-term loan.

“Opting for a 36-month or 48-month loan term will guarantee a major cut in interest rate, albeit at the cost of practically doubling your monthly payment,” Yoon said. “Broadly speaking, with a $40,000 loan, you’d save roughly $7,000 by taking on 36 months of $1,161 monthly payments with a 2.9% APR, compared to 72 months of $682 monthly payments with a 7% APR.”

More Tips To Know Before Heading to the Dealership

Yoon offered some additional advice to help prospective car buyers save on their next new vehicle purchase. First, be flexible.

“If you’re absolutely set on buying a new car, my best advice is to be flexible in your choice of vehicle as well as features and options on whichever vehicle you’re eyeing,” he said. “Even cars with an affordable starting MSRP can soon become out of reach when you select premium trim levels or add-on options. If certain features and options are must-haves, look for alternative vehicles where those options are standard equipment instead of added-cost features.”

Another way to save is to opt for a used car if possible.

“If you’re just looking for a car and don’t have a preference of new or used, consider looking at a newer used vehicle — one to five years old — as an alternative,” Yoon said. “Today’s modern, near-new used vehicles have all of the basic tech and safety features brand-new cars do, so you wouldn’t really be missing out on too much other than the new car smell. Though used car prices and interest rates are still elevated, you’re more likely to start at a lower price point once you start shopping for used vehicles compared to new.”

