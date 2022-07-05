Brace for more pain ahead after a plunge in sterling

Hannah Boland
·6 min read
pound dropping
pound dropping

At Rakusen’s, one of Britain’s oldest cracker businesses, there are certain things that simply cannot be changed. “We have to run the ovens to cook the biscuits,” joint owner and managing director Andrew Simpson says. “And we can’t just put less wheat in all our crackers.”

There, like every other food business in Britain, costs of energy and ingredients have proved a particular burden in recent months. Yet, Simpson says there has been another factor which has piled further pain on businesses.

“All of our major commodities inputs are priced in dollars or affected by the value of the dollar,” he says. “Inevitably, the devaluation of the pound puts cost into the business.”

For Rakusen’s, even buying locally does not solve the issue. Its wheat is grown in the north of England and is bought from a flour mill 30 miles down the road. But, Simpson says, “it’s effectively priced in dollars”. “The grain is a global commodity. And if we're not prepared to pay a competitive price for it, even though it comes from the north of England, that grain will be sold to somebody else.”

Rakusen’s is not alone in feeling the pressure from currency movements. The effect of the pound’s slide goes much deeper. Economists are warning that already high inflation is being given an added boost from the slump in sterling as confidence drains out of the UK economy.

The pound’s troubles could add as much as 1.75 percentage points to inflation in the coming years, with price growth expected to peak in October at 11pc.

A depreciation drives up inflation by making imported goods more expensive. For example, a barrel of oil priced in dollars will be more costly because the pound has fallen. A slump can also nudge up price growth by boosting demand for UK exports as they become more competitive.

British households were squeezed by a pound-driven bout of inflation after the Brexit referendum. But the impact of the currency’s woes are less obvious today as everywhere is hit by soaring energy and food costs.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser at EY Item Club, says the pound’s fall is a “double edged sword” by making inflation worse but helping exporters.

“We're unfortunately in a world where you've got the pound layering on top of all those inflationary forces," he says.

"It's now adding to all the pressures which are bringing inflation up.”

However, Beck adds that a slide in the pound will also help exporters by making their products more competitive, as well as British suppliers competing with importers in the domestic market.

Some British business owners have found themselves on the other side of this. “If you're buying tuna in dollars, like we are, then it is going to cost more money,” says one canned goods importer.

“Sweetcorn, that’s another thing we’re buying in dollars. All our costs have gone up, and then there’s just this added currency hammer.”

Similarly, according to cheese retailer La Fromagerie, buying cheeses from continental Europe in euros has meant it is having to pay more.

“Just this morning, I was getting more emails about price increases,” says owner Patricia Michelson. “One was a French supplier, saying that they can't keep up with the rate of cost increases in transport and packaging, and another was from our Spanish supplier, saying they’re in the same predicament. They said it was just getting worse.”

Michelson says local producers also take a hit from higher import costs, though. “It’s affecting prices of English cheese as well,” she says.

“A lot of farms are buying products from the European Union. Things like feed, serum, packaging. We heard this morning from an English producer down in Devon who was saying they’re having to increase their prices every three months now. It’s all kicking off.

"By September, I should think that we'll see a big shadow over how we actually buy.”

Already, things have become pretty dicey. The pound has had a torrid year on currency markets as recession fears have mounted and confidence in the UK economy has sank. Speculators have also ramped up their bets on sterling falling further and currently hold a £3.3bn wager against the currency.

The pound has slid by more than a tenth against the dollar to $1.21 this year and has suffered a 7pc drop against Bloomberg’s trade-weighted basket of currencies. The Bank of England’s own measure of sterling’s performance against a broad range of currencies suggests a smaller 4.4pc drop.

Every 1pc fall in the pound versus a basket of currencies typically pushes up inflation by 0.25 percentage points.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, says that if the pound fell by 7pc, this would add 1.75 percentage points to CPI inflation in total over the next four years.

Around 50pc of that, 0.8 points, would come in the first year.

The hit to customers has already been tangible. The use of the dollar as the currency of choice by international oil markets means that prices at the pump in Britain are higher than they otherwise would have been. According to figures from Bloomberg, UK petrol prices last month were 4pc above where they would be if the dollar-pound exchange rate had stayed where it was at the start of the year.

All this inflation is filtering over into British businesses. Clive Watson, chairman of UK pub chain City Pub Group, says the weakness of the pound “is pushing up prices across the board”.

“The cost of food has rocketed, the cost of beer is rising as imported barley and hops ingredients are more expensive. Petrol costs have soared, increasing distribution costs,” he says.

At City Pub Group, food costs are up 15pc. Beer brewed abroad costs the chain 10pc more than it used to. Beer brewed in Britain is 8pc more expensive. Watson says City Pub Group is doing whatever it can not to pass that cost on.

“We know our customers have their own cost pressures,” he says.

Over in Yorkshire, at Rakusen’s, similar discussions are underway to try to cope with the rampant inflation.

“I don’t want the conversations any more than anyone else does,” Simpson says.

“But the magnitude of costs is so big, that we have to speak to our customers about putting prices up.

“At the end of the day, most commodities are priced in dollars. And, if the pound continues to devalue, we're going to end up paying more and more for what we need to make our crackers.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Island-born wrestler Hannah Taylor wins gold at international competition in her hometown

    Wrestler Hannah Taylor has now won gold for her hometown in her hometown. Eighty-five wrestlers from across Canada, the U.S., South Korea and Jamaica took to the mat Saturday at the Canada Cup of Wrestling in Summerside. The one-day tournament is meant to give Canadian wrestlers experience facing competition from other countries. The 24-year-old Taylor, a two-time silver medallist at the Pan American Wrestling Championships, has participated in the event multiple times. But this is the first tim

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Lonnie Walker is the downhill scorer Toronto needs

    Lonnie Walker is young and has an ability to get in the paint that the Raptors have missed since Norman Powell was traded. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete. Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press. Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams. The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season,