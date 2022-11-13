Snow squalls to create dangerous travel across southern Ontario Sunday

Southern Ontario’s first big lake-effect snow event of the season will get underway heading into the latter half of the weekend, potentially threatening some areas with more than 20 cm of snow and creating dangerous travel in spots near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Blustery conditions behind a cold front built across southern Ontario on Saturday, setting the stage for bands of lake-effect snow to start rolling through the region. This is shaping up to be the first significant snow squall event of the season.

By Sunday morning, the lake-effect snow machine will be turned on thanks to steady northwesterly winds over the relatively warm lake waters.

ONSunday

Temperatures will steadily drop overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, allowing for most areas to transition over to flurries.

On Sunday morning, lake-effect bands will become more pronounced off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay as winds align, allowing for steady snowfall for communities southeast of lakeshores.

Heaviest snow within these bands is expected to fall early Sunday morning, into the afternoon. The hardest-hit areas could locally see 10-20+ cm of snow. Conditions will change rapidly over short distances beneath snow squalls, potentially catching drivers by surprise when visibility drops to near-zero in spots.

ONSnow

It never hurts to take it slow and consider changing non-essential plans in areas expecting heavy snow this weekend. Blowing snow will reduce visibility even in areas where snow isn’t falling at the time.

Some of the squalls could grow potent enough that we might see flurries poke into parts of the Greater Toronto Area and 400-series highways. While no accumulations are expected here because the ground is still warm, it'll serve as a reminder that winter is indeed on its way.

Toronto on the cusp of notching latest freezing temperature on record

It’s not every year that Oklahoma City and Greensboro, North Carolina, reach the freezing mark before Toronto, but this year’s topsy-turvy pattern across North America allowed each of those cities to drop to or below freezing before Canada’s largest city.

ONFzgRecord

Toronto’s historic streak of above-freezing temperatures will soon come to an end with the pattern change allowing for snow squalls across southern Ontario.

The previous record for Toronto’s latest 0°C reading occurred on November 8, 2004. It looks like we’re on track to finally hit the zero-degree mark on Monday morning, breaking the old record by almost a week.

Cold continues, more snow for next week

Widespread colder than seasonal conditions are set to dominate next week and beyond, with another reinforcing shot of Arctic air and temperatures more typical of early December at times.

Tor7day

This should bring additional lake-effect snow to the traditional snowbelt areas east and southeast of the Great Lakes starting Wednesday, with more squalls continuing next weekend. Localized snow totals will be rather impressive.

We’ll see the potential for the first widespread coating of snow of the season Tuesday night and Wednesday for eastern Ontario, and possibly parts of the south. Typical of mid-November events, temperatures will be marginal with accumulations highly impacted by elevation and distance from the Great Lakes.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Ontario.