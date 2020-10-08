'Law and order' vs. COVID-19 chaos: Pence, Harris meet in Utah in VP undercard debate

WASHINGTON, Wash. — Vice-President Mike Pence's last best chance to rescue Donald Trump's presidential election campaign is underway in Salt Lake City.

Pence is squaring off against Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, at the vice-presidential debate at the University of Utah.

Pence and Harris are debating at a distance of nearly four metres and through two layers of clear Plexiglas, a visible reminder of the threat of COVID-19.

Harris is sure to hammer Pence over the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic, since he's the head of the much-maligned White House coronavirus task force.

Pence's job is to radiate common sense as a counterpoint to the daily chaos of the U.S. president, who called catching the virus a "blessing from God" in a video earlier Wednesday.

The expectations on Pence are slightly lower, given Harris is a former prosecutor and California attorney general with a slicing, procedural style.

But polls suggest the stakes are higher for Pence: Trump has been sliding in the polls ever since last week's insult-laden confrontation with Biden.

Voters on both sides of the partisan divide are paying more attention to the running mates than they have in the past, not least because of the age and health of the presidential candidates themselves.

Biden is 77, and the Trump campaign has done its best to depict him as a frail old man with neither the stamina nor the smarts to be commander-in-chief.

The 74-year-old Trump, who tested positive Friday for COVID-19, has been trying mightily ever since to depict himself as a president at the peak of his power.

That means both Harris and Pence must demonstrate they could take over the top job, said Mitchell McKinney, director of the Political Communication Institute at the University of Missouri.

"Is Kamala Harris capable and ready to be president? She has to answer that question," McKinney said.

"But now, that question is not just on her side of the table, but for both of these candidates, with the president's recent health concerns."

COVID-19 has been running rampant through the West Wing in the days since Trump tested positive last week before spending three chaotic days at Walter Reed National Military Health Center.

That hospital stay, which produced more questions than answers about the president's health, culminated Monday in a theatrical, made-for-TV return to the White House, complete with a breathy, unmasked salute from atop the Truman Balcony.

Trump has been shrugging off the crisis ever since, pulling the plug on congressional efforts to negotiate a new economic stimulus package and demanding the effort be tabled until after the election.

Then, despite the fact he's likely still infectious, Trump went back to the Oval Office on Wednesday, and promised on Twitter to offer up the experimental drug cocktail he credits with his recovery.

"I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president, because I feel great," he said in a five-minute video sure to pull focus from his vice-president's debate performance.

"I want to get you what I got, and I'm going to make it free."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.

James McCarten, The Canadian Press