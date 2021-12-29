This Bra Top Is So Comfy, I Wear It to the Gym and to Bed

Free People FP Movement

As an avid gym-goer and weightlifter, I care about only two things: a comfy pair of leggings and a supportive sports bra. Because I am picky about my sports bras, I only own two of them. However, they have gained a few holes and tears due to consistent wear. I've been on the hunt for a new sports bra for months, but that all stopped when Free People's FP Movement sent me its Light Synergy Crop earlier this month to test out, and it has become my new go-to for low-impact workouts.

Made from compressive materials like elastane, the fabric hugs my 'friends' so they feel supported during yoga or a weight lifting session. The light twist exposes the right amount of back, making this top super cute and flattering, and it's lightweight so you won't be weighed down.

Thanks to the polyester, the top is so comfortable and buttery soft, and doubles as loungewear. I normally wear a 32A in bras and opted for the small, and it fits perfectly. Unlike other sports bras, which tend to be on the stretchier side, this one has minimal stretch, so I'd recommend sizing up if you want a looser fit.

Free people light synergy crop top

Courtesy

Shop now: $58; freepeople.com

"I was hesitant to order this bra as someone with a larger chest [and a] smaller ribcage. I'm a 34 DD and usually, I have to size up for my chest, but it leaves the band feeling loose," one Free People FP Movement shopper wrote. "After reading other reviews, I went ahead and ordered a medium, and it fits great! It's my go-to bra for hiking or wearing [under] open-back sweaters. I plan on buying more soon."

"I have this top/sports bra in three colors and I've bought my daughters each one… the extra small fits [me perfectly]," another customer shared. "The back is beautiful; I'm addicted to this sports bra. I ride my bike, lounge, go out, I do everything in this thing."

If you're looking for a flattering and supportive top that doubles as loungewear and a workout bra, give the Light Synergy Crop from Free People's FP Movement a try. You won't be disappointed.