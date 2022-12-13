Brüush Electric Toothbrush to be a Featured Item on Home Shopping Channel TSC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) ("Brüush" or the "Company"), ") a direct-to-consumer leader in the oral care category, announced today that it will be participating in a one-day sales campaign on the home shopping channel, Today's Shopping Choice ("TSC"), on Friday December 16, 2022. This will be the Company's second appearance on the home shopping channel, with their first appearance having taken place in September. TSC is Canada's only nationally televised shop-from-home service, reaching into over 7 million households across the country and is actively watched by almost 1.5 million viewers weekly.

Through the campaign with TSC, Brüush hopes to reach a broader audience this holiday season and will showcase its most popular colors while on the air. Earlier this month, the Company launched two seasonal colors - Arctic Blue and Midnight Blue - which will be available on a limited-edition basis through the holiday period. The Brüush electric toothbrush will be featured on TSC during three segments on Friday, December 16, which can be viewed on the TSC website (https://tsc.ca) and will occur at 9.30am, 1.30pm and 5.30pm (Eastern Standard Time).

The campaign comes at an opportunistic time for Brüush given its recent announcement that it generated record sales in the month of November equating to 50% year-over-year growth and expects the strong momentum to continue in December. The Company also closed a $3.0 million private placement last week to provide additional working capital and growth capital to fund marketing, brand awareness and customer acquisition initiatives.

About Today's Shopping Choice

Today's Shopping Choice is a leading interactive, multi-channel, Canadian retailer, offering a vast assortment of exclusive products and top brands to its customers. TSC is Canada's only televised retailer, distributed nationally over 7 million households across the country, with almost 1.5 million viewers every week. TSC is a division of Rogers Media Inc.

For more information on TSC visit: https://tsc.ca

About Bruush Oral Care Inc.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, we are an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. We are an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. We developed the product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. Next year, we plan to expand our portfolio with the launch of several new subscription-based consumable oral care products, including toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, a whitening pen, as well as an electric toothbrush designed for kids. We are rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z.

For more information on Brüush visit: https://bruush.com

