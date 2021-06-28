BR Partners to suggest price for Eletrobras shares- source

SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank BR Advisory Partners has won the mandate to suggest a minimum price for the shares of state-controlled power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Eletrobras, as the company is known, is expected to be privatized through a share offering that will dilute the government's stake.

The transaction is expected to be conducted by Brazilian development bank BNDES, which will execute the share offering and set the price range for the offering using the investment bank's calculations.

