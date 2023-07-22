BrüMate water bottles always sell out—shop the newest launch now

Shop BruMate water bottles to help you stay hydrated this summer.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The summer heat is blistering and if you're trying to stay cool, we're here to help. Sure, an air conditioner will definitely help, but staying hydrated is key to keeping your body feeling healthy. We love BrüMate coolers so it was no surprise when the BrüMate water bottles sold out in just five days when they were first released. Lucky for you, the cult-favorite water bottle is back in stock just in time for summer 2023!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Shop BrüMate water bottles

What is the BrüMate Rotera water bottle?

The latest launch in BrüMate's Hydration series is a leakproof, insulated water bottle designed with BrüMate's TwistSip technology for sanitary sips and BevGuard technology to keep water cold for 24 hours. The water bottle includes a removable silicone sleeve to protect it from getting dented and can be swapped out based on your color preference.

What is TwistSip technology?

The touch-free straw lid features twist-to-open functionality so you avoid any hand contact with your drinking straw.

➤Nordstrom deals: The best home deals on Our Place, Le Creuset and Dyson at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

What else makes the BrüMate Rotera water bottle special?

The wide-mouth top is perfect for tossing a few ice cubes in your water while the stainless steel ColdKey straw reduces plastic waste and helps keep your water cold for longer.

How much does the BrüMate Rotera water bottle cost?

The Rotera is available in four sizes: 15-ounce for $29.99, 25-ounce for $39.99, 35-ounce for $49.99 and 65-ounce for $64.99.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: BruMate water bottles: Shop the new BrüMate Rotera before it sells out