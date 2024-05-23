BR-Cybersecurity

Treasury Board President Anita Anand says a whole-of-government approach to cybersecurity has never been more important, as cybercrime can put people at risk of identity theft or other types of fraud.

Her comments come as the federal government's new cybersecurity strategy was released, aimed at protecting its vast array of computer systems and information banks against a growing variety of threats in cyberspace.

Anand says any type of cyber attack can potentially erode trust in government institutions and negatively impact the overall Canadian economy and society.

The strategy released by the federal government says while progress has been made on improving Canada's cybersecurity in recent years, the online dangers have advanced at a faster pace.

The strategy warns that the government is an attractive target due to its holdings of personal information, valuable research data and other sensitive material.

As a result, cyberattacks can have a significant effect on government operations either through disruption of critical and essential services or exposure of classified or personal information.

The Canadian Press