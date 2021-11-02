BP profits surge amid higher oil and gas prices

Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

BP has warned that gas markets will remain “tight” during the winter months after rocketing global gas markets fuelled higher-than-expected profits and an extra $1.25bn returns for its shareholders.

The global gas supply crisis, which threatens to increase costs for homes and businesses this winter, helped drive BP’s profits to $3.3bn (£2.4bn) for the third quarter, ahead of analysts’ forecasts of $3.1bn.

The economic rebound from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic last year has caused global oil and gas prices to surge to record highs in recent months, and lifted BP’s profits more than 38 times higher than a year ago.

The FTSE 100 oil company will use its stronger cashflows to buy back an additional $1.25bn of shares, as part of the company’s plans to keep investors on side as it prepares to plough billions of dollars into renewable energy while shrinking its fossil fuel production.

The BP chief executive, Bernard Looney, said: “This has been another good quarter for BP – our businesses are generating strong underlying earnings and cashflow while maintaining their focus on safe and reliable operations.

“Rising commodity prices certainly helped, but I am most pleased that quarter by quarter, we’re doing what we said we would delivering significant cash to strengthen our finances, grow distributions to shareholders and invest in our strategic transformation. This is what we mean by performing while transforming.”

The company added: “Gas markets were very strong in the quarter and we expect they will remain tight during the period of peak winter demand.”

Prices of wholesale gas have soared because of low storage levels after an especially cold winter in Europe last year and increased energy demand from Asia. The cost of gas for delivery in November hit an all-time high of 407p a therm in early October, though has since fallen back. In December last year it was just 45p.

Oil prices have also climbed, and inventories have fallen towards pre-pandemic levels, BP noted. It expects oil prices to be underpinned by a further decline in inventories and possibly additional demand from gas to oil switching. It said that decisions taken on production levels by the Opec+ oil cartel of big producers including Russia continued to be an important factor in oil prices and market rebalancing. Brent crude is now trading at about $85 a barrel.

Last week, Larry Fink, the chairman and chief executive of BlackRock, the world’s biggest fund manager, warned that there was a “high probability” of oil hitting $100 a barrel.

BP expects both oil and gas production in the fourth quarter to be higher than in the third, as it ramps up big projects, particularly in gas regions, and recovers from seasonal maintenance and the impact of Hurricane Ida on production in the Gulf of Mexico.

For 2021 as a whole, BP expects production to be lower than 2020 because it is selling off unwanted assets worth $6bn to $7bn as part of its plan to trim the size of its fossil fuel business by 2030.

Nicholas Hyett, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said BP’s profits show “that oil and gas remains a lucrative business”.

“High prices have driven strong year-on-year growth in profits, and that’s being used to fund a generous $1.25bn share buyback. Coming on top of a $1.4bn buyback announced at the half year stage the group is firmly focused on shareholder returns at present. However, you can reasonably question whether that generosity is justified,” Hyett added.

The analyst warned that BP will need to deliver a strong final quarter result to make sure it’s debt doesn’t begin to rise again. The company is making payments relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010 of about $1.5bn before tax this year.