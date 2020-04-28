BP slumps to $4.4bn loss in first quarter as oil price collapses

BP

BP's profit fell by two thirds in the first quarter as the nascent coronavirus pandemic hammers energy prices and demand.

The company expects the pandemic to reduce its production and have a material impact on refining in the second quarter. A measure of its indebtedness rose to the highest in more than eight years, underscoring the financial strain resulting from the oil-market collapse.

“Our industry has been hit by supply and demand shocks on a scale never seen before,” chief executive Bernard Looney, who took the company’s helm earlier this year, said on Tuesday. “We are focusing our efforts on protecting our people, supporting our communities and strengthening our finance.”

The earnings figures offer a deeper look at how major energy producers are navigating the economic turmoil imposed by the pandemic. BP already announced that it would slash costs by 25pc this year, while Italy’s Eni reported a 94pc slump in first-quarter profit last week.

The London-based oil and gas giant’s adjusted net income was $791m (£635m) in the period, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $774 million. That compares with a profit of $2.36bn a year earlier.

Gearing - a measure of net debt to equity - was 36.2pc, remaining above its targeted range of 20pc to 30pc target for the sixth consecutive quarter. BP said on Monday that it will still deliver $15bn of divestments, crucial for easing its debt burden, but the timing will be affected by the renegotiation of Hilcorp Energy's purchase of its Alaskan assets.

BP maintained its dividend, having increased it to 10.5 cents in the previous quarter. Big Oil’s generous dividends are a big attraction for investors, but the sustainability of the payouts is under renewed scrutiny in the current downturn. Norway’s Equinor cut its dividend earlier this month.