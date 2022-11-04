‘BP and Shell are still a bargain – even with their record profits’

shell

Investing in British stocks this year has felt like a brutal assault course. So far there have been resignations from two prime ministers and a disastrous mini-Budget, which sparked the biggest fire sale of the pound in 35 years, sending many shares into freefall.

Martin Walker, manager of the Invesco UK Opportunities fund, hopes the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister will herald a period of relative political calm, which in turn could encourage foreign companies to snap up cheap UK companies.

His £1.1bn Invesco UK Opportunities fund has performed well in spite of a challenging 2022. It is up 4.1pc over the past 12 months, which compares to a 12.9pc loss by rivals. Over three years, the fund has returned 26.4pc versus 1.2pc from similar funds.

Mr Walker is banking on the oil and gas sectors to power his returns in the future. He expects demand for oil to outstrip supply, causing prices to stay higher for longer – a scenario that he says is not reflected in the share prices of BP and Shell, his two biggest holdings.

How do you pick stocks?

Every stock in the portfolio must ­justify its position based on its ­valuation. I spend a lot of time looking at company fundamentals to understand the extent of the opportunity available.

This also reduces the risk of investing in a “value trap” (a stock that remains cheap for good reasons and has the potential to languish further). I look for large and mainstream businesses whose share prices look cheap, I am not trying to scrape the barrel for “death or glory” situations.

What should the Government’s priorities be?

As the previous government found out to its cost, this is a balancing act. I don’t think the Truss administration was wrong in its pursuit of growth. For a highly indebted economy like the UK, growth is essential, but at the same time the Government has to be realistic. I expect the new Government will ­tiptoe its way through the situation.

UK shares have long been described as cheap relative to international peers. Do you see this changing any time soon?

I think the recent prevailing political narrative has not been helpful for ­Britain’s reputation overseas. The UK market has been an opportunity for a number of years and continues to offer one today.

In 2021, we saw significant mergers and acquisitions. Overseas companies looked at British companies and saw undervalued assets in an undervalued currency.

When we see some more certainty coming back into the market, whether that is stability in British politics or some kind of resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, I think we could see overseas firms snapping up British companies.

Oil and gas stocks are your biggest holdings, where will energy prices go from here?

Natural gas and electricity prices globally are at extremely high levels. The oil price, however, is trading around $94 per barrel, which is by no means unprecedented.

Looking ahead, we see a number of constraints associated with increasing oil supply. Assuming we see some growth in the global economy over the next five years, oil demand should continue to rise.

­Therefore, I suspect oil prices will be stronger for longer. The share prices of BP and Shell have not fully reflected that as a scenario, so I think there is significant scope for their shares to rise from here.

These businesses also generate significant amounts of cash. I don’t know how long these conditions will persist, but when companies are generating half of their market ­capitalisation in cash in a year you do not need these conditions to persist for very long to have a meaningful impact on their performance.

What have been your best and worst investments?

Drax, Britain’s largest electricity generator, is up 101pc over the past three years. The company has successfully transitioned from a coal-fired power station to producing electricity almost entirely from biomass.

It has benefited from a period of higher power prices and at a time of tight energy ­supply it is a critical source of carbon neutral electricity.

Housebuilder Barratt Developments has been weak; its share price is down 31pc over the past three years. We originally invested because the share price looked cheap compared to the assets on its ­balance sheet. However, if house prices fall it will significantly ­undermine the value of the balance sheet.