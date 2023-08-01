BP says Senegal-Mauritania LNG project start-up slips to Q1 2024

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BP expects a slight delay to the start of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefied natural gas (LNG) project on the Senegal-Mauritania border into early 2024, it said on Tuesday.

"Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 now expected to start-up during the first quarter of 2024," BP, which owns 56% in GTA, said in its second-quarter results announcement.

A spokesperson for BP declined to give further details.

Kosmos Energy, which holds a 27% stake, said as recently as May that first gas was targeted at GTA at the end of 2023. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)