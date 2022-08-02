BP reports huge profits as energy bills soar

BP logo and petrol pump nozzle

BP has reported massive profits for the three months to June, after after oil and gas prices soared.

The energy giant saw underlying profits hit $8.45bn (£6.9bn) - more than triple the amount it made at the same time last year.

The figure is the second highest in the firm's history and takes its half-year profits to $14.6bn.

It comes on the day typical household energy bills have been forecast to hit more than £3,600 a year this winter.

The figure is hundreds of pounds more than previously predicted, prompting calls for more support for families struggling with the cost of living.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, told the BBC's Today programme that energy bills "at this point in time" looked set to stay high across 2023 and into 2024.

"This is very much long-term problem for households and one which is going to need concerted and enduring action form the government to help manage that," he said.

BP's profits were higher than expected and follow record profits from rival Shell and huge earnings from British Gas owner Centrica last week.

The oil giant said it would boost shareholder payouts by 10% as well as buy back shares as a result of its higher earnings.

In recent months, Russia has reduced supplies to Europe following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and fears are growing it may switch off the taps altogether.

In the face of potential gas supply problems, the wholesale price has soared, which has led to energy firms passing those costs onto customers - pushing up household energy bills by unprecedented amounts.

Analysis box by Simon Jack, business editor

The contrast is stark but inevitable. The same high oil and gas prices emptying the pockets of consumers are filling those of the companies that sell it.

BP's profit from April to June was triple the amount than last year and is the second highest in the company's long history.

The company said it would increase its payments to shareholders by £3.6bn pounds in the next three months. Those shareholders include most pension funds but these numbers sit uncomfortably alongside new estimates that average annual energy bills will cost over £3,600 a year.

Insiders at BP and Shell, which announced record results last week, point out that a couple of years ago, both companies were losing billions and no-one was offering to subsidise their losses.

Both companies have profited from soaring internationally-set oil and gas prices as a rise in post-Covid global demand has been exacerbated by attempts to cut Russia out of the international energy market.