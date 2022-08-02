BP profits treble as energy bills to hit £3,600 a year - live updates

BP profits energy crisis dividend share buyback Cornwall Insight household bills windfall - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

BP has posted its biggest profit since 2008 as it cashed in on soaring energy prices, as the latest forecasts warned household bills could hit more than £3,600 this winter.

The oil giant reported a profit of $8.5bn (£6.9bn) in the second quarter, beating estimates and around three times higher than the same period last year.

BP followed in the footsteps of rivals such as Shell by boosting returns to shareholders as surging prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine sparks a windfall for major energy companies.

The company raised its dividend by 10pc to 6 cents a share and said it will buy back $3.5bn of shares over the next three months. That adds to the $3.8bn it bought back in the first half.

It came as consultancy Cornwall Insight said energy bills could reach £3,615 in the new year – hundreds more than previously predicted.

The average annual bill stood at just £1,400 in October 2021, but that figure has climbed as the price cap continues to rise alongside surging wholesale costs.

The latest forecasts will likely prompt calls for more support for families. While the Government has promised £400 of support for households to help with bills, price cap predictions have increased by more than £500 since the funding was announced.

Instagram chief relocates to London as Meta scrambles to counter TikTok

Adam Mosseri Instagram

The head of Instagram is moving to London and hiring more developers in the city amid intense competition for users between the photo sharing app and TikTok.

Gareth Corfield reports:

Adam Mosseri will set up his new base in the King’s Cross offices of Instagram parent company Meta, the Financial Times reported. Mr Mosseri will look to expand Instagram’s workforce in London, swelling the 4,000-strong ranks of Meta’s UK workforce. One person familiar with Instagram’s operations suggested to the FT the move was a cost-saving measure, with software engineers in the UK cheaper to employ than counterparts in San Francisco, where Instagram’s global HQ is currently based. The UK’s research and development tax credit regime may have also played a role in the decision. Meta has been asked for comment. Mr Mosseri’s relocation comes amid fierce competition between Instagram and video sharing app TikTok to win over audiences. TikTok, which launched in 2016, has grown rapidly in recent years and become hugely popular with Gen Z. Despite being just six years old, a recent survey found TikTok is now beating the BBC as a primary source of news videos for teenagers.

Housebuilders slide amid fears property boom is over

Housebuilders have gone into decline this morning amid fears the property market boom has come to an end.

UK house prices grew just 0.1pc in July from the previous month – the weakest reading for a year, according to Nationwide.

There were losses across the board for major UK householders.

Crest Nicholson fell 4.2pc, Bellway and Barratt lost 3.9pc, Taylor Wimpey fell 3.8pc, Berkeley was down 3.7pc and Vistry shed 3.2pc.

Virgin Money gets profit boost from higher interest rates

Virgin Money has said there are no signs of financial stress among its customers as higher interest rates drove up profit margins for the lender.

The bank said it saw a rise in customers opening new accounts, with particular growth in demand for credit cards.

It reported a 45pc rise in personal and business accounts compared to last year, and said 160,000 new credit cards were opened in the three months to the end of June.

The business said its margins were boosted by higher interest rates, prompting an increase in its net interest margin forecast for the full financial year.

However, ongoing competition in the mortgage market offset returns somewhat as buyers shopped around for the best deal.

Unsecured lending grew 3.8pc in the latest quarter to reach £6bn, which the lender said was driven by high-quality credit card balances from strong new bank accounts.

Meanwhile, business lending rose slightly by 0.3pc to total £8.3bn, despite a drop in government support for business lending and a more subdued market.

Greenpeace: Energy giants 'laughing all the way to the bank'

There's a robust response from Doug Parr, chief scientist for Greenpeace UK, after BP's latest bumper profits:

While households are being plunged into poverty with knock-on impacts for the whole economy, fossil fuel companies are laughing all the way to the bank. The Government is failing the UK and the climate in its hour of need. Government must bring in a proper windfall tax on these monster profits and stop giving companies massive tax breaks on destructive new fossil fuel investments. This could unlock billions of pounds to alleviate household bills and fund a nationwide roll-out of home insulation which would keep bills low for good and get our UK fossil gas use under control.

EasyJet poaches Asos executive after boardroom exit

EasyJet Asos strikes cancellations

EasyJet has poached a top Asos executive to the new role of chief customer and marketing officer following the abrupt departure of its operations chief.

The budget airline said Robert Birge will join later this month.

It comes after easyJet's operations head Peter Bellew stepped down amid widespread cancellations and strikes that are dogging the airline.

Mr Bellow, previously a top executive at Ryanair, reportedly left following a difference of opinion over how best to handle clashes with unions over pay.

Pound slides as US-China tensions mount

Sterling has lost ground against the dollar as investors flock to safe haven assets amid renewed geopolitical tensions.

Market sentiment has taken a downward turn amid an expected visit by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan – a move that's attracted ire from China.

Closer to home, focus remains on the Bank of England's interest rate decision later this week.

The pound fell 0.4pc against the dollar to $1.2199. Against the euro it dipped 0.1pc to 83.81p.

Ecotricity boss: It's hard to have sympathy for BP

The founder of green energy supplier Ecotricity founder has said it's "hard to have sympathy for BP", adding that the company was "holding a shedload of money that simply is coming from hard-pressed bill-payers".

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Dale Vince said he thought it was time to increase the windfall tax:

Clearly there are exceptional windfall profits in the oil and gas sector, and clearly there's a problem in the energy market, and we should fix one with the other.

Asked how worried he is about the number of customers who will struggle to pay their bills, Mr Vince said:

It's an exceptional problem. And this is why I think the Government should step in, like they did with the pandemic. We spent £400bn as a country to get ourselves through the pandemic more or less whole. We need to spend a tenth of that to get millions of families through this winter against exceptional energy prices which will have tripled in just 12 months. If you're on a salary of around £20,000 you need a 10pc pay rise just to pay for the increase in energy bills, just for that.

World Bank: Global hunger levels 'alarmingly high'

Global hunger levels “remain alarmingly high” nearly six months on from the invasion of Ukraine, the World Bank has warned.

Louis Ashworth has more:

The conflict and the fallout from the pandemic have created an entrenched supply chain crisis “that will drive millions more into extreme poverty, magnifying hunger and malnutrition, while threatening to erase hard-won gains in development”, the Washington, D.C.-based organisation said. Its analysts warned the multi-headed crisis is “reversing years of development gains” and threatens to hit low- and middle-income countries particularly hard. They warned seven countries – Afghanistan, Eritrea, Mauritania, Somalia, Sudan, Tajikistan, and Yemen – have been put at the greatest risk of facing “overlapping” food and debt crises thanks to the war. “For poor countries that depend on food imports from Russia and Ukraine, many of which are in Africa, finding alternative food sources in the short term is difficult with low regional supply and limited transport and storage infrastructure,” the analysts said. Monday saw the first voyage of a Ukrainian grain ship through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Man Group assets decline for first time in two years

Man Group's assets under management dropped in the second quarter, marking the first decline in more than two fears.

Assets fell to $142.3bn (£116.6bn) in the three months to the end of June from $151.4bn at the end of March.

Investment performance knocked $4.6bn off the total, with most of the losses coming from the firm's long-only strategies. Its alternative strategies saw client inflows and positive investment performance in the period.

Shares in Man Group tumbled almost 6pc following the update.

West End sales back above pre-pandemic levels, says Capco

Capco landlord West End London

Sales at stores around Covent Garden have bounced back above pre-pandemic levels, according to West End landlord Capital & Counties.

The company signed 25 new leases in the first half of the year at rents that were 9pc ahead of the levels expected in December. That helped lift the value of its portfolio by 5pc to £1.8bn.

Capco said the performance reflected the continued popularity of the West End among domestic and international visistors.

This helped to offset a fall in the value of its luxury residential project in Earl's Court and the value of its stake in rival Shaftesbury, with which it's in the process of merging.

Ian Hawksworth, chief executive of Capco, said:

The progress reflects the continued attraction of London’s West End to domestic and a growing number of international visitors, with customer sales in aggregate ahead of 2019. Whilst the broader macroeconomic and political outlook remains uncertain, Capco is very well positioned with a strong balance sheet, low leverage and high liquidity.

Travis Perkins slumps as DIY boom fades

Travis Perkins has slumped to the bottom of the mid-cap index this morning after it felt the impact of weaker DIY demand.

Britain's biggest seller of building materials dropped as much as 11pc – the biggest fall since March 2020 – with analysts at Citi branding its first-half figures "slightly weaker than expected".

Travis Perkins' overall revenue grew 10pc to £2.5bn, with performance in its merchanting division meeting expectations.

But its Toolstation division lost ground and swung to a loss due to lower demand for DIY equipment after the pandemic boom.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has slipped into the red this morning as risk aversion hit investors amid renewed tensions between the US and China.

The blue-chip index fell as much as 0.3pc, echoing the mood across global markets ahead of a potential visit by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan amid warnings from China.

BP helped to limit losses, climbing 3.7pc after it posted its biggest profits in 14 years.

HSBC was the biggest drag, shedding more than 2pc after strong results drove gains of 6pc yesterday. Fresnillo dropped 3.3pc after its first-half numbers missed estimates.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 was down 0.9pc. Travis Perkins dropped 10pc after downbeat results.

Inflation takes a bite out of profits at Greggs

Greggs sales inflation

Elsewhere, Greggs has said sales are growing above pre-pandemic levels as cash-strapped consumers grab cheap lunches, but profits are flat as inflation continues to mount.

The bakery chain, known for its sausage rolls and steak bakes, said first-half sales were 12pc higher than in 2019, even thought footfall to its stores was lower.

But its costs are rising "significantly", with the company forecasting overall cost inflation to be 9pc this year.

Greggs raised its prices by between 5p and 10p earlier this year to cover rising costs of ingredients and labour.

The company said it's made some further small price increases, though they haven’t impacted sales figures.

Rees-Mogg hits back over more windfall taxes

Unsurprisingly, there's a different view from Jacob Rees-Mogg, who has voiced opposition to a fresh windfall tax after BP's profits soared.

He told LBC radio:

I'm not in favour of windfall taxes. The energy industry is enormously cyclical. You need to have a profitable oil sector so it can invest in extracting energy.

Labour: Energy profits are 'eye-watering'

As expected, BP's figures have drawn criticism as households continue to battle soaring bills.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves brands the numbers "eye-watering" and criticises the Tories for "handing billions of pounds back to producers in tax breaks".

🧵People are worried sick about energy prices rising again in the autumn, but yet again we see eye-watering profits for oil and gas producers. (1/3) https://t.co/f2vssfdIJx — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) August 2, 2022

FTSE opens lower

The FTSE 100 has started the day on the back foot as investors pore over another wave of company results.

The blue-chip index fell 0.2pc to 7,400 points.

House price growth stalls as cost-of-living crisis takes its toll

UK house prices barely rose in July, the latest indication that the property market is finally cooling in response to the deepening cost-of-living crisis.

The 0.1pc increase from June was the weakest reading for a year. Prices rose 11pc from a year earlier to £271,209, according to the latest figures from Nationwide.

The housing market enjoying a booming during the pandemic, with a shortage of homes helping to drive the longest run of price gains for eight years.

However, surging inflation and rising interest rates are starting to take their toll. Figures from the Bank of England last week showed mortgage approvals fell further below their pre-pandemic levels.

Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide, said:

We continue to expect the market to slow as pressure on household budgets intensifies in the coming quarters, with inflation set to reach double digits towards the end of the year.

Energy bills to hit £3,600 this winter

While the likes of BP are cashing in on higher energy prices, it's a different story for households.

The oil giant's figures come alongside more dire forecasts showing that bills will top £3,600 this winter.

The latest numbers from consultancy Cornwall Insight suggest the average annual bill will hit £3,615 in the new year as the price cap rises again.

That's likely to prompt calls for more support for families.

In May, the Government said it would give each household £400 to help with bills. But that was based on predications that the price cap would rise to just £2,800 in October.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, told the BBC:

While the government has pledged some support for October's energy rise, our cap forecast has increased by over £500 since the funding was proposed, and the truth is the £400 pledged will only scratch the surface of this problem.

BP boss: We perform while transforming

Here's what Bernard Looney, chief executive of BP, has to say about the figures:

Today's results show that BP continues to perform while transforming. Our people have continued to work hard throughout the quarter helping to solve the energy trilemma – secure, affordable and lower carbon energy. We do this by providing the oil and gas the world needs today – while at the same time, investing to accelerate the energy transition.

BP enjoys energy windfall

BP's latest numbers are likely to fuel further controversy about massive profits for energy firms, after rival Shell and British Gas owner Centrica also delivered huge earnings.

Underlying replacement cost profits – the company's preferred measure – jumped to $8.5bn (£6.9bn) for the three months to June 30, up from $2.8bn a year ago.

However, BP's half-year figures were dragged down by a massive $24.4bn hit from the company's move to ditch its near-20pc stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft.

That charge was booked in the first quarter and left it with bottom line replacement cost losses of $15.4bn for the first half of the year.

BP profits triple as energy bills climb

Good morning.

BP has followed in the footsteps of its Big Oil rivals by delivering a massive increase in profits.

The FTSE 100 company said profits tripled to $8.5bn (£6.9bn) in the second quarter – the highest since 2008.

Like its rivals, BP has cashed in on surging energy prices amid Russia's war in Ukraine, and is sharing the spoils with investors.

The company increased its dividend by 10pc and announced a $3.5bn share buyback programme over the next three months. That follows the $3.8bn it bought back in the first half.

Meanwhile, household energy bills are expected to hit £3,615 in the new year, according to the latest forecasts from Cornwall Insight. That's hundreds of pounds higher than previous predictions.

5 things to start your day

1) Electric Jaguars will be tested to prevent them disrupting household appliances The memory of a passing car turning a TV to static may be a distant one, but it risks returning with electric vehicles

2) Tax burden under Sunak to remain at 70-year high – even after his promised income tax cut IFS warns that former Chancellor's planned reductions will not undo damage from his previous National Insurance and corporation tax raids

3) How HSBC wound up on the front line in a new Cold War Bank attacks Chinese bid to muscle into its boardroom

4) Military told to scrub security clearances from LinkedIn due to spying fears Recruiters appear to have contacted defence staff advertising their top secret level access amid China espionage risk

5) One in three chance of New Zealand entering recession, warn economists Goldman Sachs say economy has yet to recover from Jacinda Ardern's strict lockdowns

What happened overnight

Asia stocks continued a decline from Wall Street this morning, and US long-term Treasury yields sank to a four-month low, pulling the US dollar down against the yen and other currencies as investors worried about the risk of global recession.

Australian equities declined amid an uncertain outlook for commodity demand – which also weighed on crude oil prices – while the local dollar hovered near its highest versus its US counterpart since mid-June with the central bank widely expected to deliver a third consecutive half-point interest rate hike later in the day.

The Australian and South Korean equity benchmarks suffered losses of about 0.3pc each, while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.17pc.

Chinese blue chips dropped 1.06pc and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.1pc. Taiwan's stock index slid 1.68pc.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares retreated 0.8pc.

