BP profits soar amid calls for a windfall tax

BP sign

BP's profits for the first three months of this year have more than doubled after oil and gas prices soared.

The oil giant reported an underlying profit of $6.2bn (£4.9bn) compared to $2.6bn in the same period last year.

BP said that the rise was due in part to "exceptional oil and gas trading" between January and March.

Rising profits have prompted calls for a one-off windfall tax on energy companies to help UK households grappling with rising household bills.

