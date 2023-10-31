BP profits drop by almost $5bn after gas price slump and wind farm woes

Signage at the BP Plc

BP’s profits have slumped by almost $5bn after a drop in global energy prices hit both its fossil fuel and clean energy businesses.

The energy giant reported profits of $3.3bn (£2.7bn) for the third quarter of the year – sharply down from the $8.2bn (£6.8bn) it made in the same period last year.

A drop in profits had been expected, mainly because of falls in the global price of gas and oil, but the company made $700m less than analysts had predicted.

The company blamed “a weak gas trading performance”. European gas prices have fallen sharply over the last 12 months, with one-month ahead contracts dropping from a high of €150 per MWh last December to €48.57 per MWh on Tuesday.

BP also flagged a more than half-billion dollar hit on three wind farms off the coast of New York.

The global offshore wind sector has been hit by soaring inflation, especially in the price of steel. BP and partner Equinor filed a request with authorities in New York in June to renegotiate wind farms contracts to reflect higher costs. However, it was refused earlier this month, prompting BP to take a $540m charge.

Shares in BP dropped over 5pc on the update, leaving it at the bottom of the FTSE 100.

BP’s 38-page quarterly report made no mention of Bernard Looney, the company’s former chief executive who quit in September after revelations of undeclared relationships with company colleagues.

The company has yet to decide whether to honour Mr Looney’s outstanding bonuses, thought to be worth up to £10m. BP’s remuneration committee has been considering whether all or part of these should be withheld for his alleged misconduct.

BP said it remained committed to maintaining the strategy pioneered by Mr Looney of producing solid results from oil and gas while also transforming itself into an “integrated energy company” by investing in net zero projects.

BP’s interim chief executive, Murray Auchincloss, said: “We remain committed to executing our strategy, expect to grow earnings through this decade, and are on track to deliver strong returns for our shareholders.”

Story continues

Energy firms made huge profits in 2022 because of rises in the price of oil and gas linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, BP’s share price has underperformed US rivals such as Exxon and Chevron that have been less focused on net zero and green projects.

BP has been ramping up shareholder returns in an effort to keep investors happy and the company said it remained committed to using 60pc of surplus cash flow to fund payouts.

Based on current forecasts of oil prices averaging $60 per barrel of Brent crude, BP’s buybacks will continue and total $4bn per year, the company said. This would still leave capacity for an annual increase in the dividend per ordinary share of around 4pc.