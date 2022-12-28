BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on BP Plastics Holding Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM42m ÷ (RM292m - RM33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, BP Plastics Holding Bhd has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Packaging industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for BP Plastics Holding Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering BP Plastics Holding Bhd here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from BP Plastics Holding Bhd. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 46%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From BP Plastics Holding Bhd's ROCE

To sum it up, BP Plastics Holding Bhd has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

