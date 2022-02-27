BP to offload 19.75% stake in Russian oil firm Rosneft

BP has surrendered its stake in the Russian company (Getty Images)

British Petroleum (BP) has announced it will offload its share in Russian oil-firm Rosneft.

BP owns a 19.75 per cent share in the state-backed firm but will relinquish the stake following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company has come under severe pressure to surrender its share following the invasion of Ukraine and made the decision on Sunday following Russia’s “act of aggression” in Ukraine.

In a statement, BP’s chair Helge Lund said: “Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region. BP has operated in Russia for over 30 years, working with brilliant Russian colleagues. However, this military action represents a fundamental change.

The company is supported by the Russian government (REUTERS)

“It has led the BP board to conclude, after a thorough process, that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue. We can no longer support BP representatives holding a role on the Rosneft board.

“The Rosneft holding is no longer aligned with BP’s business and strategy and it is now the board’s decision to exit BP’s shareholding in Rosneft. The BP board believes these decisions are in the best long-term interests of all our shareholders.”

The company also announced the resignations of chief executive Bernard Looney and former BP group chief executive Bob Dudley from the Rosneft board.

In a statement, Mr Looney said he had been left shocked by the events in Ukraine and claimed BP had made the right decision to surrender its stake.

Mr Looney added: “Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected. It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft.

“I am convinced that the decisions we have taken as a board are not only the right thing to do, but are also in the long-term interests of BP. Our immediate priority is caring for our great people in the region and we will do our utmost to support them. We are also looking at how BP can support the wider humanitarian effort.”

BP has held a 19.75 per cent share in the firm since 2013, despite Rosneft having been sanctioned by the US since Russia annexed Crimea.

Rosneft is one of the country’s largest crude oil producers and also the main supplier of fuel to the Russian military.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with BP officials on Friday and welcomed the move, saying: “ I welcome BP’s decision to exit its shareholding in Rosneft oil company. Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine must be a wake up call for British businesses with commercial interests in Putin’s Russia.”