LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - BP expects to pay up to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion)in taxes in Britain on its 2022 profits, it said on Tuesday reporting its highest profit in over a decade.

It plans to invest up to 18 billion pounds in Britain until 2030 on producing oil, gas, wind power, electric car charging and other projects, it added. ($1 = 0.7997 pounds) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)