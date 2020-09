HOUSTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - BP Plc said on Sunday it evacuated non-essential workers from its Nakika and Thunderhorse platforms in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico because of the threat from Tropical Storm Sally.

"BP has secured offshore facilities and evacuated non-essential personnel from the Nakika and Thunderhorse platforms," the company said in a statement posted online. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Peter Cooney)