BP to claw back £32m from Bernard Looney after ‘serious misconduct’

The former boss of BP will lose up to £32m in pay after the oil giant’s board found he knowingly misled them about a string of romantic affairs he had with colleagues.

Bernard Looney resigned in September after admitting he had not been “fully transparent” about his past relationships when previously quizzed about the matter.

But after an internal investigation, BP’s board on Wednesday said they were cutting short his 12-month notice period and sacking the former executive with immediate effect after concluding his actions amounted to “serious misconduct”.

It means he will lose his entitlement to pay and benefits adding up to a maximum value of £32.4m, including his salary, pension contributions and performance-linked bonuses.

The total is thought to be one of the biggest sums ever clawed back by a UK company from a former boss following misconduct.

However, the sum is less than the $105m (£84m) Steve Easterbrook, the British former boss of McDonalds, was forced to give up when the American fast food giant discovered he had similarly lied about office relationships.

It includes bonuses already paid to Mr Looney – of which he will be asked to return nearly £1m in cash.

Mr Looney, a protege of former BP boss Lord Browne, has admitted to not fully disclosing the extent of relationships he had with former colleagues.

He was first quizzed about his workplace relationships in autumn 2019 during the recruitment process that led to his appointment as chief executive, then again in 2022 following an anonymous complaint made internally.

During the 2022 inquiry, Mr Looney gave assurances to the board, including chairman Helge Lund, “regarding disclosure of his past personal relationships with colleagues and his future behaviour”, BP said.

In a statement to investors, the company added: “Following careful consideration, the board has concluded that, in providing inaccurate and incomplete assurances in July 2022, Mr Looney knowingly misled the board.

“The board has determined that this amounts to serious misconduct, and as such Mr Looney has been dismissed without notice.

“In line with this decision… Mr Looney will receive no further salary, pension allowance or benefits from the date of his dismissal.

“In addition, reflecting the decision by the board that Mr Looney should not retain any variable pay relating to service following the date of the misleading assurances he gave to the board, discretionary clawback has also been applied.”

BP said the £32.4m includes £1.3m of salary and pension allowance for his notice period and £3.3m he could have received in a 2023 bonus.

A spokesman for Mr Looney has been contacted for comment.

