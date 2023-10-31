BP CEO Auchincloss says BP, Equinor assessing New York's wind plan

LONDON (Reuters) - BP remains committed to its offshore wind growth plans after the energy company booked a $540 million impairment on two U.S. projects, CEO Murray Auchincloss told Reuters on Tuesday.

BP and its partner Equinor are assessing their next steps after the state of New York rejected the companies' request to revise upwards power supply contracts, Auchincloss said.

"New York put out a 10-point plan, which would help move these projects forward... We'll be looking at that with our partner Equinor and deciding what we do moving forward," he said after BP reported third-quarter earnings of $3.3 billion.

"We remain committed to offshore wind, in particular here in the UK and in Germany," Auchincloss added.

