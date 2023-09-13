BP boss resigns over past relationships with colleagues

Bernard Looney, who took over as CEO in 2020, will be replaced by chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss on an interim basis - ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

BP’s chief executive Bernard Looney has resigned with immediate effect after it emerged he had failed to fully disclose previous relationships with colleagues.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, BP said it had been informed by Mr Looney, 53, earlier in the day that he had not been “fully transparent” in the extent of his relationships.

The company said it followed an initial investigation into allegations which started in May last year.

Mr Looney, a BP lifer who has been chief executive since February 2020, will be replaced by Murray Auchincloss, chief financial officer, on an interim basis.

It will come as a major blow to BP which has been battling to balance concerns about energy security prompted by Russia’s war on Ukraine, with a pressure to shift investment toward green renewables amid a global race to net zero.

BP said it first began reviewing allegations relating to Mr Looney’s conduct of his personal relationships with company colleagues in May 2022, after claims were submitted from an anonymous source.

During that time, he disclosed a “small number of historical relationships” with colleagues before he became chief executive in 2020, it said.

The company concluded that no breach of the company’s code of conduct had been made, but said it was given assurances by Mr Looney regarding his disclosure of past personal relationships, as well as his future behaviour.

However, BP said allegations “of a similar nature” had been recently made, triggering an immediate investigation with the help of external lawyers. The investigation is ongoing.

A BP statement said: “Mr Looney has today informed the company that he now accepts that he was not fully transparent in his previous disclosures. He did not provide details of all relationships and accepts he was obligated to make more complete disclosure.

“The company has strong values and the board expects everyone at the company to behave in accordance with those values. All leaders in particular are expected to act as role models and to exercise good judgement in a way that earns the trust of others.”

BP said it had not yet made any decisions with regard to Mr Looney’s pay, and would disclose these when they are made.

His pay has previously courted controversy. In March this year it was announced that he had received a 2022 package of £10m, more than double what he earned in 2021.

The reward sparked criticism from campaigners, with Global Witness saying people “have every right to be angry” during a cost of living crisis driven by high energy costs.

Mr Looney, who grew up on a dairy farm in the west of Ireland, has spent all of his working life at BP and joined the company aged 21 in 1991 after completing a degree in electrical engineering.

He worked initially on drilling rigs in Mexico, Vietnam and the North Sea before moving into executive roles and taking over the company’s upstream division in 2016.

Four years later he took over from Bob Dudley as group chief executive pushing an agenda that focused increasingly on renewables. In 2020 he announced BP’s transformation into an “integrated energy company”.

He told shareholders that the best way to give them long term value was by “delivering solutions to the trilemma of secure, affordable and lower carbon energy”.

Mr Looney also pledged a revolution in attitudes within BP. His biography on BP’s website describes him as “an advocate for inclusion, mental health and the role that greening companies like BP can play in helping the world get to net zero”.

It adds: “He is also an ambassador for 25 x 25, an initiative to improve the gender balance among the leadership of FTSE companies.”

Mr Looney’s personal life was thrown into the spotlight last year when his ex-wife Jacqueline Hurst, a life coach, wrote about her marriage difficulties in her self-published book, How To Do You: the Life Changing Art of Mastering Your Thoughts and Taking Control of Your Life.

In a chapter on anxiety which is understood to reference her marriage to Mr Looney, Ms Hurst claimed that her husband only married her to get ahead at BP.

Ms Hurst, who has been married twice, wrote: “When my husband ended our marriage suddenly and without warning via a WhatsApp message, I was naturally devastated.

“I learned later that he had only married me because he wanted to get to the next level of seniority in the company he worked for and he had to be seen to be married, in order to be given the promotion.”

Defending Mr Looney, a friend of the BP boss told the Sunday Times: “He was briefly married during a period in which he wasn’t promoted. So if he married her to get promoted, that didn’t seem to have worked. Maybe he divorced her to get promoted.”