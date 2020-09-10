BP books oil tanker for storage at lowest rate yet this year - sources, data

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil major BP <BP.L> has chartered a supertanker to store oil off Malaysia at the lowest rate yet this year, according to industry sources and data on Refinitiv Eikon.

Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Gene was chartered at a rate of $20,500 per day for three months and BP has the option to extend for another three months at $22,000 per day, one of the sources said.

The tanker is expected to arrive at Linggi port, off peninsular Malaysia later on Thursday, data on Refinitiv Eikon showed.





(Reporting by Florence Tan and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)