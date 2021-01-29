Boyzone star Shane Lynch unsure how many cars he has in vast collection

Shane Lynch has admitted he is never sure how many cars he has in his vast collection.

The Boyzone star, 44, has owned models by Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari in recent years.

But he said it was impossible to pinpoint what he had “on the driveway” because many of his models were being worked on all across the UK.

Outside of his work with Boyzone, the singer, from Dublin, is a keen motoring enthusiast and has competed in the British GT Championship as well as the British Drift Championship.

He told the PA news agency: “My cars swap and change all the time because I am a car lover. I’m a car nut. I am a car enthusiast. I am a car junkie. I have problems about cars.”

Lynch said he was like his mechanic father in that his car collection was constantly changing.

He said: “I have always seen his driveways swap and change with machines, from American style to British style. He had a few German whips on there.

“So my own was inherited from his love of cars and they often change around. I get a crisis every few years of sell, sell, sell.

“That’s what I do. I collect, collect, collect and then look at them all and go sell, sell, sell and then I recollect.”

Shane Lynch with Torie Campbell (Men and Motors/PA)

Lynch, who rose to fame with Boyzone in 1993, said he always had at least three car builds on the go.

“They are always like six months to a year,” he said.

“So there are like three cars all around the country, the UK, something that engineers and fabricators are doing something to.

“So my car collection is not quite direct, I can’t pinpoint what’s on the driveway. They always change.”

Lynch has been announced as the face of the relaunched Men and Motors TV, which he will co-host with sports journalist Torie Campbell.

The channel first aired in 1996 and helped kickstart the careers of presenters including Richard Hammond and John Inverdale.

Men and Motors helped launch the career of Richard Hammond (Ian West/PA)

Its new iteration on Kapang TV will air the best shows from an archive of 3,400 automotive videos.

It comes after One Media iP Group acquired the rights to Men and Motors from Granada Television Productions and ITV Digital Channels in 2012.

Lynch also revealed that his wife of 14 years, Sheena White, with whom he shares two daughters, had only watched him race twice in his 20-year career.

However, he said this was because he preferred to concentrate on the sport while at the track.

He said: “My wife in all the years of motorsport – let’s call it 20 – she has generally been to the track probably twice, so she loves it.

“My head is in the game. It is like a concert. I don’t particularly like when my family or friends turn up to concerts.

“I am concentrating on what I have to do, a job, and there are thousands of people out there.

“And the same in a race car, although I am generally quite easygoing, but not in those circumstances.

“I am there to do a job and to do my best job. I don’t like being distracted by anything else.

“I like to make sure I am going out there to do my job to my fullest. So oftentimes my wife just never turned up because I have just got the blinkers on.”

The Men and Motors channel launches on Kapang TV (Channel 111) on Monday February 1 at 7pm. Visit menandmotors.com for details