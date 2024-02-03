‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Returns To Instagram To Thank Fans For Support Amid Megyn Kelly Incident
Erin Moriarty returned to social media to show her appreciation to her fans amid Megyn Kelly’s harsh criticism.
The former Fox News anchor accused The Boys star of undergoing plastic surgery and used her as an example of “mental illness” and “an obsession with turning yourself into this fake version of yourself.”
“Dropping in to say 1) I love you all 2) v grateful to be holding my little dude again and 3) to [those] that came forward to talk to me, were vulnerable enough to share: you are f***ing amazing,” Moriarty wrote in an update to her Instagram Stories.
She continued, “Stories that should be heard FAR more than mine,” she continued. “I do believe we have a long way to go. In the meantime: talk to me. I wanna hear. Safe zones, empathy and/or sympathy, and catharsis: a medicinal combo. Trust me.”
Kelly made the statements on her show that she shared on YouTube on Jan. 17. After Kelly’s words, Moriarty took to her Instagram to clap back at the former Today show host.
“Megyn used a photo taken ‘a year ago’ according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE (I’m about to turn 30) as an example (maybe do some research that would take 30 seconds),” Moriarty wrote on Jan. 26.
Moriarty explained that the photo Kelly used to claim she had plastic surgery was when she “got my make up done that day and it involves major contouring and I remember leaving and feeling pretty.”
“This is becoming harassment,” Moriarty added. “This is becoming false news.”
After posting that statement, Moriarty said she was going to step away from social media and noted that the only reason she was not going to close down the Instagram account completely was so that everyone could see her statement.
“There’s no excuse for these horrific allegations, the verbal abuse that I have had to delete, and genuinely false information that is being used to perpetuate a message that is exhibitionist feminism. You don’t have to believe me when I saw that these videos are absolutely false. But the way that this has been spoken about, the way that I have been spoken to, I will not accept,” she said.
