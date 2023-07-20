'The Boys' Spinoff 'Gen V' Sets Fall Premiere Date as Prime Video Teases 'Epic' Season

In 'Gen V,' a group of young adults with powers will "come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become," according to the show's synopsis

Courtesy of Prime Video The Boy's Spinoff - Gen V

The world of The Boys will be returning to screens sooner than expected!

The Amazon Original Series Gen V, which is a college-based spinoff of The Boys following a set of young adults with powers, has a premiere date set for this fall.

The first three episodes of the show will debut exclusively on Prime Video on Sept. 29 with new episodes releasing weekly until its "epic" finale on Nov. 3, Amazon Studios announced in a press release.

The studio also said that Gen V will debut in 240 countries around the world.

The show explores the first generation of superheroes, who had their powers injected into them instead of given to them by gods, at a place called Compound V. The superheroes “put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking," according to a summary plot from Amazon Studios.

The group of super-powered beings will also “come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become” as the “university’s dark secrets come to light” in the series, according to the synopsis.

Amazon Studios has already offered a first look at the show starring Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

In the first trailer for Gen V shown during the CCXP comic convention in Brazil in December, viewers got a glimpse into several blood-soaked scenes and action-packed power sequences set on a college campus.

"I'm so excited to be part of this show, and I'm so excited for you guys to watch it," Sinclair, 28, said in the announcement video for the show. "There's love and beautiful relationships and tons of action and superheroes."

"It's gonna be a roller coaster. It's gonna be filled with blood, guts, and everything else," Broadway, 25, said while Schwarzenegger, 29, added, "This will rock your socks off.”

The show also stars Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi, with guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter. The show’s preview also offers a glimpse of Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles from The Boys.



Courtesy of Prime Video The Boy's Spinoff - Gen V.

Last year, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke shared with Deadline how the new show, which was previously titled The Boys Presents: Varsity, will fit into the OG show's universe.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," he explained. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to season 3 of The Boys."

He added, "There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into season 4 of the show."

The first three seasons of The Boys are now available to stream on Prime Video.

