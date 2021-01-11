The Boys , Soul , and Palm Springs win big at first Critics Choice Super Awards
Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios
Palm Springs, Soul, and The Boys were big winners at Sunday's inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards. The CW broadcast special, hosted by Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez, celebrated the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across television and movies, including superhero/comic book, science fiction/fantasy, horror, action, and animation.
Palm Springs and Soul led for films, with each title earning three trophies. With wins in both the film and TV categories, Netflix led the studio/network count with five.
Hulu and Neon's time-bending comedy Palm Springs was recognized as Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie, Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie (Andy Samberg), and Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie (Cristin Milioti). Disney's Soul nabbed Best Animated Movie, Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie (Jamie Foxx), and Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie (Tina Fey).
As for the small screen, Amazon's The Boys led the pack with four awards: Best Superhero Series, Best Actor in a Superhero Series (Antony Starr), Best Actress in a Superhero Series (Aya Cash), and Best Villain in a Series (Starr). Starr was the only actor who garnered multiple awards for his work.
Star Trek actors Patrick Stewart and Sonequa Martin-Green also accepted the Legacy Award for the franchise, which is celebrating its 55th anniversary. The Critics Choice Association recognized Star Trek's cultural impact across multiple decades while continuing to evolve and grow its fanbase.
The full show will be available to stream for free on The CW App and cwtv.com starting Monday.
Here is the full list of winners:
FILM WINNERS
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal)
BEST ANIMATED MOVIE
Soul (Disney+)
BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Jamie Foxx – Soul (Disney+)
BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Tina Fey – Soul (Disney+)
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*
The Old Guard (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)
BEST HORROR MOVIE
The Invisible Man (Universal)
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Universal)
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Universal)
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)
* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies
SERIES WINNERS
BEST ACTION SERIES
Vikings (History)
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES
Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (TNT)
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Fox)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED SERIES
Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED SERIES
Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES*
The Boys (Amazon)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*
Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*
Aya Cash – The Boys (Amazon)
BEST HORROR SERIES
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES
Jensen Ackles – Supernatural (The CW)
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES
Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)
* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Series
Related content: