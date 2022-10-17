Boys’ soccer: Douglass’s Carr, Frankfort’s Barber named 11th Region players of the year

Boys’ high school soccer coaches from the 11th Region have voted Frederick Douglass’s Josh Carr as their offensive player of the year and Frankfort’s Preston Barber as the defensive player of the year in conjunction with the announcement of their 2022 All-11th Region Teams on Monday.

The Broncos’ Omar Shalash, who led Douglass to an undefeated regular season and the school’s first 42nd District title and 11th Region finals, was named coach of the year.

Carr, a senior for Douglass, ranked second on his team with 14 goals and led Douglass in assists with 10. Barber, also a senior, led Frankfort with 17 assists and helped the Panthers win the All “A” Classic state championship. Frankfort is the first public school to claim the boys’ All “A” crown.

The coaches also recognized Nick Adkins as 11th Region official of the year.

Boys’ All-11th Region Teams

Here are the players named to this year’s All-Region Teams by the 11th Region’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Offensive player of the year: Josh Carr, Frederick Douglass

Defensive player of the year: Preston Barber, Frankfort

Kasen Johnston, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Cooper Ranvier, Frederick Douglass

Sam Hughes, Madison Central

Serge Nkomeza, Bryan Station

Colby Cracraft, Frankfort

Sawyer Trowel, Lafayette

Andrew Hoten, Henry Clay

Michael Barnett, Lexington Catholic

Mason Feddock, Paul Laurence Dunbar

SECOND TEAM

Joany “Gio” Chavez, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Angel Montiel, Lafayette

Keshav Bhandari, Model

Jair Leal-Gutierrez, Tates Creek

Ru Lemmer, Madison Southern

Avery Davidson, Madison Southern

Jacob Oser, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Trey Redmon, Great Crossing

Kendrick Rhodes, Bryan Station

Eric Triplett, Frederick Douglass

Jonathan Ryan, Tates Creek

THIRD TEAM

Marco Messerli, Henry Clay

Gavin Jones, Frederick Douglass

Braeden Collett, Sayre

Tyler Smith, Madison Central

Askulu Chantike, Tates Creek

Kevin Nevarez, Lexington Catholic

Jaxon Witajewski, Lexington Catholic

Brady Atkins, Sayre

Gage Bowling, Scott County

Evan Purcell, Great Crossing

Luigi Giavazzi, Western Hills

Josh Carr (9) of Frederick Douglass was part of the coaches’ 11-member First Team and was also tabbed offensive player of the year in the 11th Region.

