Boys’ soccer: Douglass’s Carr, Frankfort’s Barber named 11th Region players of the year
Boys’ high school soccer coaches from the 11th Region have voted Frederick Douglass’s Josh Carr as their offensive player of the year and Frankfort’s Preston Barber as the defensive player of the year in conjunction with the announcement of their 2022 All-11th Region Teams on Monday.
The Broncos’ Omar Shalash, who led Douglass to an undefeated regular season and the school’s first 42nd District title and 11th Region finals, was named coach of the year.
Carr, a senior for Douglass, ranked second on his team with 14 goals and led Douglass in assists with 10. Barber, also a senior, led Frankfort with 17 assists and helped the Panthers win the All “A” Classic state championship. Frankfort is the first public school to claim the boys’ All “A” crown.
The coaches also recognized Nick Adkins as 11th Region official of the year.
Boys’ All-11th Region Teams
Here are the players named to this year’s All-Region Teams by the 11th Region’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Offensive player of the year: Josh Carr, Frederick Douglass
Defensive player of the year: Preston Barber, Frankfort
Kasen Johnston, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Cooper Ranvier, Frederick Douglass
Sam Hughes, Madison Central
Serge Nkomeza, Bryan Station
Colby Cracraft, Frankfort
Sawyer Trowel, Lafayette
Andrew Hoten, Henry Clay
Michael Barnett, Lexington Catholic
Mason Feddock, Paul Laurence Dunbar
SECOND TEAM
Joany “Gio” Chavez, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Angel Montiel, Lafayette
Keshav Bhandari, Model
Jair Leal-Gutierrez, Tates Creek
Ru Lemmer, Madison Southern
Avery Davidson, Madison Southern
Jacob Oser, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Trey Redmon, Great Crossing
Kendrick Rhodes, Bryan Station
Eric Triplett, Frederick Douglass
Jonathan Ryan, Tates Creek
THIRD TEAM
Marco Messerli, Henry Clay
Gavin Jones, Frederick Douglass
Braeden Collett, Sayre
Tyler Smith, Madison Central
Askulu Chantike, Tates Creek
Kevin Nevarez, Lexington Catholic
Jaxon Witajewski, Lexington Catholic
Brady Atkins, Sayre
Gage Bowling, Scott County
Evan Purcell, Great Crossing
Luigi Giavazzi, Western Hills
