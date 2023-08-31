Boys who smoke or vape in early teens ‘risk damaging children’s genes’

Vaping - Daisy-Daisy/iStockphoto

Boys who smoke or vape in their early teens risk damaging the genes of their future children, putting them at risk of obesity, asthma and unhealthy lungs, a new study suggests.

Researchers at the University of Southampton and the University of Bergen discovered that children whose fathers had smoked regularly before the age of 15 had epigenetic changes in 14 genes.

Epigenetic changes occur when extra information is added to a gene, telling it to dial up or down, and often happen because of bad lifestyle choices, chronic stress or environmental pollutants.

But in recent years, scientists have found that parents can pass on harmful epigenetic changes to their offspring.

For the new study, experts looked at the epigenetic profiles of 875 people and cross-referenced the changes to the smoking habits of their fathers. Children of fathers who smoked early had epigenetic changes in genes linked to increased risk of obesity, asthma and poor lung function.

Although the study only looked at smoking, the researchers said it was likely that vaping would cause similar problems.

“Some animal studies suggest that nicotine may be the substance in cigarette smoke that is driving epigenetic changes in offspring,” said Prof John Holloway, of the University of Southampton and the NIHR Southampton Biomedical Research Centre.

“So it’s deeply worrying that teenagers today, especially teenage boys, are now being exposed to very high levels of nicotine through vaping.

“The evidence from this study comes from people whose fathers smoked as teenagers in the 60s and 70s, when smoking tobacco was much more common.

“We can’t definitely be sure vaping will have similar effects across generations, but we shouldn’t wait a couple of generations to prove what impact teenage vaping might have. We need to act now.”

The team also compared fathers’ smoking profiles with people who smoked themselves and those whose mothers smoked before conception, and found the majority of epigenetic effects were only linked to fathers’ smoking.

Previous studies have shown that the children of people who smoked as youngsters are more likely to be obese and have asthma, but experts were unsure what was driving the effect.

“Our studies have shown that the health of future generations depends on the actions and decisions made by young people today – long before they are parents,” said Prof Cecilie Svanes, from the University of Bergen. “It is really exciting that we have now been able to identify a mechanism that explains our observations in the cohorts.”

The research was published in the journal Clinical Epigenetics.

