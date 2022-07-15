‘The Boys’ Showrunner Slams TV Series That Aim to Be 10-Hour Movies: ‘F— You! No You’re Not!’

Zack Sharf
·2 min read

How many times have you heard a TV showrunner or actor describe his or her series as a six-to-10 hour movie? That’s how Anthony Mackie billed “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (it feels like a “six or eight-hour movie,” he said), while Ewan McGregor described “Obi-Wan Kenobi” as “one big movie” that “just happens to be split up into these episodes.” Well, “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke says enough is enough. Speaking to Vulture, Kripke expressed frustration over streaming series being designed as elongated movies and not episodic television.

“The downside of streaming is that a lot of filmmakers who work in streaming didn’t necessarily come out of that network grind,” Kripke said. “They’re more comfortable with the idea that they could give you 10 hours where nothing happens until the eighth hour. That drives me fucking nuts, personally.”

More from Variety

Kripke continued, “As a network guy who had to get you people interested for 22 fucking hours a year, I didn’t get the benefit of, ‘Oh, just hang in there and don’t worry. The critics will tell you that by episode eight, shit really hits the fan.’ Or anyone who says, ‘Well, what I’m really making is a 10-hour movie.’ Fuck you! No you’re not! Make a TV show. You’re in the entertainment business.”

Before experiencing streaming success with “The Boys,” Kripke gained fame as the creator of the long-running broadcast TV series “Supernatural.” The showrunner did not abandon episodic storytelling when he made the jump to Prime Video with “The Boys.” Now that he’s gone streaming, Kripke says he’ll never go back to broadcast.

I can’t see ever going back to network. It’s the ability to do two things: have most of your scripts written before you shoot a day of film, and then have all the episodes finished before you turn them over to air,” Kripke said. “There are logistical benefits that would be impossible to give up because you can tell a coherent piece in a way you simply cannot with network TV. It’s already aired; you threw it out the door. You’re locked in. It happens all the time: We’re in the middle of filming episode seven, and we realize there’s a different story line we need. We still have time to go back and shoot it for episode one and drop it back in.”

“The Boys” recently concluded its third season and is already renewed for Season 4.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sony Casts the Only Person Who Could Get Me to See One of Its Crappy Spider-Man Movies

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty ImagesTwo things you should know about me: I love Spider-Man, and I love Adam Scott. No Way Home made me cry in public no fewer than three times. And my love for Adam Scott is the disgusting, “a collage of his face has been my phone wallpaper for a decade,” “I have merch based on his podcast” kind.What I do not love, however, is that Sony is trying to force my hand by casting Scott in one of its upcoming Spider-Man movies. For reasons long, boring, and legal, Sony’s Sp

  • ‘The Boys’ Superhero College Spinoff Title Revealed: Welcome to ‘Gen V’

    The upcoming college-themed spinoff of Amazon’s “The Boys” finally has a name: “Gen V.” The cast of the series made the announcement on Friday in a video posted to “The Boys” social media accounts. “It’s gonna be a rollercoaster,” star Lizzie Broadway says in the clip. “It’s gonna be filled with blood, guts and everything […]

  • Chris Hemsworth Says His Wife Thought His Thor Muscles Were 'Too Much'

    Hemsworth bulked up while fighting off "boredom" during COVID-19 lockdowns in Australia, swimming, lifting weights, doing martial arts, and eating around 6,000 calories a day

  • Constance Wu said she attempted suicide after ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ tweet backlash

    “Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened,” Constance Wu said.

  • Devils thrilled to add Palat after missing out on Gaudreau

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — While thrilled to have signed two-time Stanley Cup champion Ondrej Palat in free agency, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald briefly felt star attraction Johnny Gaudreau would be returning to New Jersey. It didn't work out that way. “Johnny Hockey” chose the Columbus Blue Jackets over his home state, and the Devils gobbled up clutch and steady Palat hours later with a five-year, $30 million contract. Fitzgerald had no regrets Friday in discussing opening days of free agency

  • 90 Day Fiancé : Thaís's Dad Offers a Stern 'Already?' When She Says She's Marrying Patrick in a Month

    90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC

  • Woman, man arrested by Malaysian police over road rage incident at Tuas Second Link

    A woman and a man who were allegedly involved in a road rage incident at the Tuas Second Link have been arrested by Malaysian police.

  • Thirty women settle with Houston Texans over claims related to Deshaun Watson

    The 30 women have reached confidential settlements with Deshaun Watson's former team, the Houston Texans, claiming the team enabled his behavior.

  • ‘Dune Part Two’: Souheila Yacoub Latest To Join Legendary Sequel

    EXCLUSIVE: Souheila Yacoub has joined the cast of Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two. Yacoub will join the all-star ensemble that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin, who are expected to reprise their roles, as well Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler, who were also recently announced. Denis Villeneuve is back […]

  • ‘Gremlins’ Director Joe Dante: Baby Yoda Is ‘Completely Stolen’ from Gizmo

    Dante argued that the image of Baby Yoda was "completely stolen" from 1984 comedy "Gremlins."

  • ‘Gremlins’ Director Slams Baby Yoda as ‘Completely Stolen’ and ‘Shamelessly’ Copied

    A beef is brewing between Baby Yoda and the Gremlins. Filmmaker Joe Dante, who popularized the Gremlins with his 1984 horror-comedy and its 1990 sequel, recently told the San Francisco Chronicle (via IndieWire) that Baby Yoda is nothing but a shameless ripoff of the eponymous creatures, particularly the lead Gremlin named Gizmo. “I think the […]

  • Keanu Reeves says he wants to play an ‘older’ Batman in a live-action film

    Actor said it would be a ‘dream’ to play the dark knight

  • Royals take not-so-subtle shot at unvaccinated players with team down 10 members in Toronto

    The Royals placed 10 players on the restricted list prior to their series in Toronto.

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1