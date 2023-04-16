The Boys season 4 wraps filming

The Boys has officially wrapped filming on its upcoming fourth season, creator Eric Kripke confirmed on Twitter.

Kripke shared two photos of himself with two of the blood-soaked stars of the show: Jack Quaid's Hughie Campbell and Karen Fukuhara's Kimiko Miyashiro.

Kripke wrote: "2am. We're exhausted. Bloody. But triumphant. My heart is full of love & gratitude to this all-time-great cast & crew. THAT'S A WRAP ON SEASON 4, MOTHERF**KERS."

Related: The Boys spinoff Gen V gets early season 2 hopes

Kripke has been dropping several hints about the upcoming fourth season as well as some of the show's spin-offs, including a cryptic Vought teaser. Kripke also shared details on season four's finale when he took to Twitter to post a picture of the script for the episode.

Story continues

The episode will be the eighth in the season and is written by Kripe, Jessica Chou, and David Reed. The episode is called Assassination Run and Kripke captioned the post "Ohhhhh Shit!"

Previously, Kripke also seemed to share that there will be a season five of The Boys, when he said: "Cause you're asking! We've been shooting since late August. I'm here to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more!"



Amazon Prime Video

Related: The Boys star shares bloody season 4 set photo

He continued in a tweet: "Most importantly, S4 premieres... at some point in the future in our discernible reality."

Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles, who starred as Soldier Boy in one of the highlights of season three, recently talked about his future on the show.

Ackles confirmed that Soldier Boy will appear in spin-off Gen V for a "brief moment" alongside "a few cameos from the mothership."

The Boys seasons 1-3 are streaming on Prime Video. Season 4 is in production.

You Might Also Like