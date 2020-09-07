The Boys season 2 included a strange nod to Doctor Who

From Digital Spy

Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who was alluded to in a new episode of The Boys.

As spotted by the Radio Times, season 2 episode 3 sees Frenchie sporting a T-shirt with a cat version of the female Time Lord emblazoned on it.

The snazzy feline is dressed up in a stripy jumper and a long grey coat.

If it takes your fancy, you can buy this official Doctor Who tee right here.

View photos Photo credit: Prime Video More

Related: The Boys star Karen Fukuhara reveals "shocking" season 2 moment that "didn't make the cut"

Meanwhile, Homelander's Anthony Starr recently confessed that he only auditioned for the superhero series to spite his representatives.

"My reps sent me the script through and said this is one we should look at," he recalled. "I was busy, I was working pretty much every hour under God sent and they called me a week later and said, 'Have you read it?' I was like, 'No, leave me alone – I'm busy.'

"So I didn't look at it for a week and a half and then I saw it was a superhero thing and I thought they're not going to pick me anyway, I'm not made for that. Henry Cavill's 12 feet tall, built like a 12 foot brick shit house and he's wonderful, handsome and charming – I'm not going to get that."

Starr added: "I read it and realised this is actually really good and worth putting some time and energy into."



The Boys season two dropped on Amazon Prime Video on September 4 with episodes 1-3, and will continue weekly from September 11. The show's first season is available to stream now.



Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access this edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.



Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

You Might Also Like